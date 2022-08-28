Marriages

August 28, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Mckaden Avery Murray, 20, of Surry County to Jordan Alexis Quesinberry, 20, of Surry County.

– Duvalier Ramsay Hernandez Silva, 29, of Surry County to Carolina Yamilet Guarneros, 21, of Surry County.

– Corbin Levi Bullins, 25, of Surry County to Savannah Starr Holt, 28, of Surry County.

– Frank Anthony Fontana, 54, of Surry County to Stephanie Lynn Zellers, 37, of Surry County.

– Joshua Edward Toler, 41, of Logan County, West Virginia to Leeanna Michelle Clark, 33, of Logan County.

– Rex Calvin Younger, 66, of Surry County to Melonie Lynn Hamby, 55, of Surry County.

– Travis Adam Price, 30, of Surry County to Sarah Danielle Runion, 28, of Surry County.

– Austin Mclean Dillon, 24, of Stokes County to Haley Elizabeth Bryant, 23, of Surry County.

– Caleb Andrew Cockerham, 25, of Surry County to Carly Elizabeth Crisafulli, 24, of Surry County.

– Walker Zane Bowman, 23, of Surry County to Suzanna Brook Flynn, 23, of Surry County.

– Timothy Michael Hayes, 44, of Yadkin County to Monique Atkins Whisenhunt, 51, of Surry County.

– Brady Jaye Tilley, 23, of Surry County to Karli Rachael Bullins, 25, of Surry County.

– Jose Luis Salazar Silva, 37, of Surry County to Elvia Pacheco Hernandez, 51, of Surry County.

– Corey Tyler Wood, 31, of Surry County to Kayla Suzann Hatchell, 29, of Surry County.

– Anthony Lewis Maroni, 40, of Surry County to Rebecca Nichole Wyatt, 31, of Surry County.

– Michael Anthony Sykes, 31, of Wilkes County to Hannah Marie Johnson, 31, of Wilkes County.

– Jimmy Edward Shearin, 51, of Surry County to Reagan Lee Calloway, 45, of Surry County.

– James Bailey Eidson, 26, of Surry County to Elizabeth Marie Roten, 24, of Surry County.

– Garrett Ryan Matthews, 26, of Yadkin County to Callie Jeanine Trivette, 22, of Yadkin County.

– Alexander Matthew Wilmoth, 25, of Surry County to Allison Nichol Snow, 40, of Surry County.

– Tyler Monroe Minor, 27, of Surry County to Ashlee Dawn Huybert, 25, of Surry County.