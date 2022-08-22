Friendship Motor Speedway shutting down

August 20, 2022
Charles Atkins Stadium was packed to maximum capacity Friday to see North Surry host rival Mount Airy in the season opener for both teams.
Playing the Bears in Atkins Stadium for the first time since 2019, the Greyhounds came out of the gate and put six points on the board then forced a three-and-out. When Mount Airy finally got the chance to set its offense into motion the teams traded touchdowns through the third quarter.
The Granite Bears led by five entering the fourth quarter, but quickly ran away with the victory. Mount Airy not only scored on its first play of the fourth, but scored three times on just four offensive plays during the final 12-minute period.
Mount Airy outscored North 23-0 in the final quarter to come away with the 46-18 win. The Bears have now won 15 consecutive meetings against their crosstown rival.
“Charles Atkins Stadium is a special place with a fantastic community and fan base,” said first-year Greyhound head coach Jackson Smith. “The atmosphere is electric, and I can’t wait to get to work and experience a win in front of that crowd. This rivalry is one of the best in the state and I’m glad our kids got to experience it.”
Both squads looked to prove themselves in the season opener. Mount Airy returned most of its offense from the 2021 season, but was without key defensive cornerstones that were multi-year contributors for the team. This opened holes for a group of hungry athletes ready to continue the school’s winning tradition.
“Feels great to be back out under the lights watching our guys compete,” said JK Adkins, who enters his fifth season as Mount Airy head coach.
North Surry returned almost all if its starting lineup from 2021. The Hounds did, however, gain a new head coach, a new quarterback and were running different schemes in multiple phases.
North Surry challenged their fellow Granite City school in ways only one team did last season. In 2021, only the Bears’ fourth-round playoff opponent Mitchell – that went on to finish 1A State Runner-up – was the only one of Mount Airy’s foes to: score a touchdown in the first quarter, score more than six overall points, hold Mount Airy scoreless in the first quarter and take a lead against the Bears.
Coach Adkins acknowledged North Surry’s toughness in the game, and went on to praise his team for their resilience shown when challenged Friday night.
“Throughout the 2021 season, we were not in a close game until the last game,” Adkins said. “Lack of adversity can prohibit growth. The presence of adversity can be a catalyst for growth, and sometimes growth can be painful.”
Both teams faced adversity in the form of injuries and cramps, which forced coaches to try out new lineup combinations while players were being taken care of by the medical staff. While players are traditionally the focus of cheers from the crowd, a voice from the home sideline praised the medical team for quickly and efficiently tending to downed players on both squads.
The story early on was North Surry’s ability to keep Mount Airy’s offense off the field. The Hounds opened the game with an 11-play, 5:33 drive that ended with sophomore quarterback Colton Allen punching in a 2-yard touchdown run.
Ten of the Greyhounds’ plays on the drive were rushes, with Allen and junior running back Jake Simmons moving the chains behind their offensive line. The Hounds finished the game with 346 total yards, which included 47 rushes for 203 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“North Surry did a good job of controlling the time of possession, especially in the first half,” Adkins said. “We did not play much offense in the first half.”
After the opening touchdown, the Greyhound defense forced a three-and-out and continued rushing through the end of the first quarter.
“I think we have an identity of both sides of the ball; I was really proud of our effort, attitude and physicality,” Smith said. “That is really motivating to get back to work this week and try to sharpen what we are doing.
“I thought Daniel Draughn had a really tough task as his first game as defensive coordinator and he got a lot out of our unit. Offensive Coordinator Tanner Hiatt has cultivated an offense that really maximizes our personnel.”
The regrouped Bears offense needed just two plays to respond and take its first lead of the year. Junior quarterback Ian Gallimore broke free for a 68-yard run, then Caleb Reid scored a 5-yard touchdown on the following play.
North incorporated the passing game more as the night progressed. On the drive after Mount Airy first scored, Allen found Jared Hiatt for a 47-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-5.
The Bears also relied heavily on the ground game, with 342 of the team’s 432 total yards being rushes. Ian Gallimore and Landon Gallimore each completed one pass; Ian’s was a 59-yard completion to Walker Stroup in the second quarter, and Landon’s was a 31-yard completion to Mario Revels in the third.
Stroup’s touchdown paired with a 2-point conversion punched in by Ian Gallimore put the Bears up 15-12. Mount Airy’s defense halted North Surry on its final drive of the first half, then the Granite Bears extended their lead with a Landon Gallimore touchdown run to open the second half.
What followed was the longest drive of the game. North Surry traveled 80 yards in 15 plays on a drive that lasted 9:36 of game time. Simmons, who led the Hounds with 29 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, rushed 11 times during the drive and scored a 1-yard touchdown. A failed 2-point conversion left the Bears lead alive at 23-18.
Big plays were the difference maker for Mount Airy. On the second play of the following drive, Reid took a handoff and ran 51 yards to enter the red zone. Two plays after that Tyler Mason started the fourth quarter with an 11-yard TD run. Reid’s 2-point conversion increased the lead to 18-31.
Smith and his coaching staff noticed Mount Airy’s offense making changes as the game progressed, but the coach said the Hounds’ attempts to counter the Bears weren’t enough in the end.
“We made adjustments as well that I thought gave us a chance to make some plays, but with that offense it’s give and take,” Smith said. “JK Adkins and Mount Airy are one of the best in the business running the triple. With the guys they have it’s really tough.”
North continued to fight and made it back to the red zone with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back penalties moved the Greyhounds back, and Mount Airy’s defense forced multiple incompletions as North Surry turned the ball over on downs.
Mason, who led Mount Airy with 101 yards rushing, scored his second touchdown of the night with a 73-yard run on the next drive. The Bears forced a Greyhound three-and-out, then freshman Taeshon Martin scored the exclamation mark with a 72-yard touchdown run.
Four Bears had at least 60 yards rushing in Friday’s game. Mason led the way at 101, followed by Ian Gallimore at 93, Martin at 72 and Reid at 60. Landon Gallimore added two rushes for 16 yards.
Simmons was the Greyhounds’ leading rusher with 139 yards. Allen was second with 56 yards, followed by Jahreece Lynch with 5 and Fisher Leftwich with 3.
Allen finished 9-of-17 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Lynch collected six receptions for 82 yards, Hiatt had one reception for 47 yards and a touchdown, and Simmons added two receptions for 17 yards.
“We had a lot of different guys impact the game tonight,” Smith said. “I can’t say how grateful I am for these kids and this staff. Everyone in this program has busted their tails this offseason. I’ll never be complacent after a loss, but I am fired up to get back to work.”
Both North Surry and Mount Airy continue nonconference play in Week Two. North Surry stays at home to face West Stokes (1-0), and Mount Airy makes its debut in Wallace Shelton Stadium by hosting East Surry (1-0).
Scoring
Mount Airy – 0, 15, 8, 23 = 46
North Surry – 6, 6, 6, 0 = 18
1Q
6:27 NSHS 6-0 – Colton Allen 2-yard rush TD, 2-point conversion no good
2Q
10:05 MAHS 6-7 – Caleb Reid 5-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
7:38 NSHS 12-7 – Jared Hiatt 47-yard TD reception on Colton Allen pass, 2-point conversion no good
1:42 MAHS 12-15 – Walker Stroup 59-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Ian Gallimore 2-point conversion
3Q
10:32 MAHS 12-23 – Landon Gallimore 4-yard rushing TD, Tyler Mason 2-point conversion
0:56 NSHS 18-23 – Jake Simmons 1-yard rush TD, 2-point conversion no good
4Q
11:54 MAHS 18-31 – Tyler Mason 5-yard rushing TD, Caleb Reid 2-point conversion
6:58 MAHS 18-39 – Tyler Mason 5-yard rushing TD, Deric Dandy 2-point conversion reception on Landon Gallimore pass
3:58 MAHS 18-46 – Taeshon Martin 72-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT