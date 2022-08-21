Marriages

August 21, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Joseph Carlton Lyles Jr., 42, of Surry County, to Jennifer Brooke Gregory, 43, of Surry County.

– Shawn Keith Leftwich, 30, of Surry County to Jessica Monique Dyal, 29, of Surry County.

– Christopher Lee Galyean, 22, of Surry County to Julia Lane Parker Grant, 21, of Surry County.

– Lewis Mitchell Smith, 33, of Surry County to Cathy Jo Bowman, 32, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Marcus Rayvon Smith, 39, of Surry County to Canajoharia Ayesha Long, 40, of Surry County.

– David Woodrow Tate Jr., 39, of Surry County to Tracy Marie Wall, 35, of Surry County.

– Burl Edward Lewis, 61, of Surry County to Alicia Mason, 53, of Surry County.

– Joseph Joel Klingman, 25, of Alexandria County, Virginia, to Molly Anne Hulsey, 26, of Anderson County, South Carolina.

– Charles Edward Isaac, 54, of Surry County to Doris Ann White, 59, of Surry County.

– Cole Andrew Easter, 23, of Surry County to Kaylan Jeanette Faw, 24, of Surry County.

– Jacob Cain Shoun, 23, of Pulaski County, Virginia, to Morgan Mekenzie Ritter, 22, of Pulaski County.

– Griffin Lee Kendrick, 26, of Surry County to Kayla Mae-Lynn Stanley, 27, of Surry County.

– Christopher Steven Gomez, 30, of San Bernardino, California to Sophia Natalia Kostenko, 20, of Surry County.