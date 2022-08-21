Surry County Most Wanted

Burns

<p>Jessup</p>

Jessup

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Bobby Keith Jessup, Jr., 42, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Abraham Gilbert Burns, 41, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony speeding to elude arrest, two counts of resisting arrest and reckless driving;

• Janie Lennette Waller, 40, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny, possession of schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Tommy Darnell Heath, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for seven counts of felony breaking and entering motor vehicles.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.