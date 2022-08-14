Surry County Most Wanted

August 14, 2022 John Peters Uncategorized 0

Crouse

<p>Deluca</p>

Deluca

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Lakasha Marie Deluca Burris, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny, resisting an officer and second degree trespassing;

• Randy Dale Crouse, 52, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II-controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Calvin Wayne Boyd, 40, a black man wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Coty Lane Mayes, 31, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and financial card fraud.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.