Marriages

August 7, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Jackie Lynn Causey, 62, of Surry County to Stacey Elizabeth Williams, 47, of Surry County.

– Calvin Curtis Grubb, 43, of Surry County to Tamela Yvette Dixon, 43, of Surry County.

– Jeffrey Ramos, 43, of Surry County to Keila Michelle Robles, 33, of Surry County.