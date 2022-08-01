Dobson council advances water project

The Dobson Community building is in need of repairs that are keeping it from being deemed compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A new estimated total to make the repairs was presented last week that came in significantly lower than the prior estimate.
Movie night in Dobson Square park will next be August 19 with the showing of Paw Patrol: The Movie. The Movies in the Park series will wrap up with a showing of Cruella on September 16. Admission is free, movies begin at dark, concessions available for purchase.
Misty Marion was sworn in last week to serve as Dobson’s interim town manager, replacing Laura Neely, who is departing for a role with Surry County government. Marion had been serving as the town’s assistant manager and finance officer and will resume those roles upon completion of her interim role.
Mayor Ricky Draughn thanked Marion for stepping up when called upon to take on the extra duties. She asked the Dobson Board of Commissioners for a bit of “grace and patience” with her as she adjusts into the new interim role.
With a smaller agenda and a gallery of one, John Jonczak of the Barn at Heritage Farm, the Dobson commissioner meeting moved at a brisk pace.
Marion hit the ground running after town clerk Erica Parker administered her the oath of office. Right away she needed board approval to amend the budget as Neely identified an accounting error that needed correcting. Commissioner Robin Testerman asked Marion if she had reviewed and was comfortable with the corrections to which she agreed, and the change was approved.
Marion also advised she would need to remove Neely and add her own name onto a list of those who are approved to access Dobson’s bank accounts. This action was tabled until such time as Marion is no longer serving as the interim town manager and returns to her finance role.
Michael Frazier from Dobson Public Works was also on hand Thursday evening to update the board on ongoing projects. They have completed the replacement of two manhole covers getting those items off the towns to do list.
A thorn in Dobson’s side for some time has been the community building located at 233 Cooper St. At one time owned and operated by the Lion’s Club, the building houses the Foothills Food Pantry but is unable to be rented out for community use or utilized for much else. It needs significant repairs to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Last year the board was told that an engineer reported the front porch and steps would need to be fully replaced. Marion said an estimate had been provided at that time of $380,000 – $420,000 for the work.
Frazier said that had been only a consultation and a new engineering assessment has been completed. It was decided there is no longer a need to do the removal of the steps as had once been though, which will reduce costs significantly. The latest estimate on the work has come in at $320,000 Marion said.
Frazier gave a positive report, “They were going to try and replace the steps in the front and have now determined that is not necessary, they just need repair. Over the years it has settled under the front porch, so just take that top layer off and get that right (by means of compacting via jackhammer) and put it back. That actual structure is not really cracked or broke.”
He said the bulk of the costs to get the community building rehabbed and ready for use again have to do with getting it compliant with the ADA. Getting the building up to code means fixing the restrooms, handicap ramp, handicap parking, handrails on the outdoor stairs, doors, windows, floors and the kitchen.
Both bemoaned the costs of supplies and construction in general with Marion saying, “It looks like it’s going to be really expensive, construction costs are ridiculous.”
“Fixing anything right now what with construction costs,” Frazier sighed, “Four years ago this wouldn’t have been nearly as much, but it’s not four years ago.”
With the knowledge it is a fix and not a replacement on the front steps and porch, Frazier asked the board to consider what they want the finished product to look like. He can repour concrete just as it had been made, “and hope it lasts a long time. Or, put a type of paver that would be cheaper to remove and fix than concrete.”
The two are looking at possible funding from USDA grants to fund the work on the building. To make sure that they will qualify he noted that they need a plan for the bathrooms, “If we’re looking for funding — they are going to ask if its ADA compliant and so we have a good plan for that.”
Frazier is also ready to put out a bid to replace the culvert on Blessing Drive in Dobson. They have the permits ready for creek crossing and to move the water/sewer lines out of the way so the culvert can be replaced. This project will be paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Still in the works and awaiting grant approval is another water works project that will involve replacing nearly one mile of 1960s era force main pipes and upgrading a pumping station. The board said the pumping station is something that they have known about for some time.
Frazier wished he knew if the grant for the Ridge Road project was approved but said, “We’re going to have to act on this – grant of not. We’re behind and we got to get the process started.” The old pipe will need to be replaced with PVC pipe to upgrade the line and a capacity upgrade will also be needed.
What he needs are designs to be drawn up that will craft a way to replace the hundreds of feet of force main piping that move wastewater when gravity cannot. Rather than continuing wait and see on the grant, Frazier and the board agreed to set a maximum expenditure of $72,400 for the costs of the designs and move ahead.
If the grant comes through, Dobson can deposit those funds right back into the general fund. However, should it not come through they have not wasted another month or more on back-and-forth discussions and votes about funding the needed water project.
Finally, the board was told that information was being sent out in the coming weeks about sponsorship opportunities for the Halloween carnival. Also, that Movies in Dobson Square Park has one final movie night planned, on Friday, August 19 with a screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie.