Marriages

July 31, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Justin Adam Atkinson, 43, of Surry County to Lauren Faye Urrea, 33, of Forsyth County.

– Matthew Travas Hayden, 34, of Surry County to Jennifer Christine Wolff, 43, of Surry County.

– Jordan Aaron Goins, 29, of Surry County to Paige Renne Simpson, 22, of Surry County.

– Cody Ryan Byrd, 29, of Surry County to Olivia Ann Gravley; 27, of Surry County.

– Ryan James Iachini, 31, of Rockbridge County, Virginia, to Stacey Ann Edith Miller, 36, of Rockbridge.

– Isai Rios Vega, 36, of Surry County to Daymarie Joan Perez, 30, of Surry County.

– Bradley Ryan Pell, 22, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Cynthia Faith Collins, 20, of Stokes County.

– Cole Spencer Fowler, 26, of Surry County to Olivia Reagan Taylor, 25, of Surry County.

– Jeremy Austin Baker, 25, of Surry County to Hannah Elizabeth Chilton, 20, of Surry County.

– John Austin Cater III, 63, of Alleghany County to Janice Riebe, 67, of Surry County.