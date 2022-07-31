Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tory Austin Teague, 27, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering;

• Robert Paul Thomas, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Kay Matthews Calhours, 64, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.