Surry escort operators course in August

July 30, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the NC Department of Transportation to certify Oversize-Overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.

Tuition for the course is $71. For more information about this class or to register, call the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580.