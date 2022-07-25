SCC offering electrical systems course

Surry Community College is offering an Electrical Systems Institute class starting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Dobson campus. Tuition for the course is $183. For more information about this class or to register, contact Jill Harding at 336-386-3331 or hardingjm@surry.edu.

The class will meet through Dec. 15, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This program is designed to provide training for persons interested in the installation and maintenance of electrical systems found in residential, commercial and industrial facilities. The class will include such topics as AC/DC theory, basic wiring practices, industrial motor controls, applications of the National Electric Code, and diagrams and schematics.

