Real Estate Transfers

Rising with the sun on a Dog Day morning

The Dog Day sun is still rising hot and early in the morning. Even the dog star Sirius rises with the sun and follows it across the sky all day long. Like Sirius, we need to rise before the heat of the Dog Day morning, do our chores and garden tasks and then take a nap in the heat of the day. We still have about two more weeks before the end of Dog Days plus the hotties of the rest of the month of August, so be prepared and deal with the heat.

Cooling off birds

The Dog Day sun shines down on the water in the birdbath and heats it up in the afternoon. It becomes distasteful to the thirsty birds on days especially when no rain is in the forecast. Empty the hot water from the baths each afternoon and refill with fresh cool water. They not only drink the water but they take cooling baths in it also.

Avoiding bird pecked tomatoes

During dry days in July when there’s not much rain and not much in mud holes, water may be difficult for birds to find. They will look for water in other sources. One source could be to peck holes in ripe tomatoes. You can avoid this situation by harvesting tomatoes and placing them on the porch or deck to finish ripening. Don’t place in the heat of direct sunlight because will cause them to ripen too quickly.

Making canned green beans taste fresh

Can and freeze all the green beans from the summer harvest so they can be enjoyed during the winter. In winter, you can prepare green beans to taste like fresh. All you have to do is open a quart jar of green beans, add one tablespoon white Karo corn syrup, one stick light margarine, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, and half teaspoon of celery seed. Bring the green beans and all the ingredients to a boil, lower heat and simmer three minutes. Remember the beans are already cooked, and this was done when you processed them during the canning. All you are doing with the canned beans is enhancing the flavor.

The tropical colors of the portulaca

The huge container of portulaca on the deck has a new display of flowers every day in different displays and patterns. Each morning there is a different combination of colors with new array of flowers. The container is completely covered in foliage and flowers and cascades over the sides of the container. Colors of orange, red, yellow, white, burgundy, rose, tan, pink, wine, and coral. Every day that the sun shines the flowers open wide. On cloudy days, there are not as many flowers. On very warm afternoons, the container is a rainbow of colors. The portulaca has other names such as rose moss, cactus rose and desert flower.

Cooling down with a cucumber salad

Cucumbers are good at any meal during Dog Days and this recipe will cool off hungry diners. Peel and dice three or four cucumbers in half inch chunks. Dice three or four firm tomatoes into half inch chunks. Dice one medium onion into half inch chunks, or you can use four or five scallions. Dice a half cup of stuffed olives, one two ounce jar of diced pimentos (drained). For the dressing, mix half cup sugar, one fourth cup apple cider vinegar, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, one fourth cup mayonnaise. Mix the ingredients together and pour over the salad ingredients and stir. Refrigerate for an hour or two.

Gems in the summer skies

Rainbows are glorious gems in the eastern sky on humid summer days. An afternoon thunderstorm brings relief from the heat and an extra bonus of a beautiful rainbow. The ribbon of seven bright colors of include red, orange, yellow, blue, green, indigo, and violet. These are all the colors of the prism, which are the products of light in this case, the light of the sun. The colors of the rainbow are the colors of the spectrum, and the spectrum is God’s great color wheel.

Canning squash for casseroles and sonkers

The squash of summer are now ready for a harvest. You can enjoy them fried with onions or in a casserole or sonker. Summer squash are easy to can and enjoy in winter in sonkers and casseroles. You can use the yellow crookneck or straight neck. To process for canning, scrub the squash with vegetable brush, wash them and cut the squash into half inch cubes. Place the cubes in sterilized one quart jars and fill to within half inch of top of jar. Seal with sterilized lids and rings. Place in a pressure canner and process at ten pounds pressure for 25 minutes, when using the canned squash during winter, drain water from jars before using.

Making a yellow summer squash sonker

This is a great recipe squash sonker and the ingredient that sets it apart is the use of real vanilla and not imitation, we certainly don’t know what the flavor of the very first sonker was, but it could have possibly been squash just because they are so plentiful during summer. They make a tasty sonker because they have plenty of moisture. Squash are also one of America’s oldest vegetable that can be traced back to Pilgrims in 1620. To prepare this sonker recipe simmer a quart of summer squash (preferably straight neck) or six of eight fresh squash. Mash or chop the cooked squash and drain, add one and a half cups sugar, two teaspoons real vanilla, one teaspoon pumpkin pie spices, half cup evaporated milk, two tablespoons corn starch, two teaspoons Log Cabin maple syrup. Mix (by hand) and set aside. For the crust, mix two cups plain flour, one teaspoon salt, two teaspoons sugar, two third cup Crisco shortening, ten tablespoons of ice cold water. Mix salt and sugar with plain flour, add Crisco shortening and mix with hands until crumbly, add the ice cold water and knead the dough until it forms a soft ball. Grease a 13×9×2 inch baking pan or dish with Crisco shortening and flour the pan. Spread the dough into the greased and floured pan. Pour the squash filling over the crust and pat top of filling with pats of light margarine. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour or more needed.

Hints of autumn all around us

The crickets and katydids have been singing their tunes about autumn for several weeks. Crows also have been making a racket about it also. The dogwoods have the evidence with plenty of red berries and more are turning red each day. The nandenna bushes have clusters of tiny green berries that may be pointing to autumn and possibly some harsh winter cold. Days are still getting shorter by a minute each evening. Many summer flowers are producing seed pods and weeds are trying to produce more seed as they try to prolong the weed population. Even with signs of autumn, there is still plenty of garden time left that we can take advantage of.

Perking up heat stressed tomatoes

In the heat of Dog Days, tomato vines sort of look pooped. They need a shot to perk them up and you can give them that double dose of pepper-uppers. First of all, fill a sprinkle can with water and two cups of lime (calcium carbonate powdered), stir and pour at the base of the tomato vines. Next, fill the sprinkling can with water and mix in proper amount of Alaska Fish emulsion according to directions on the bottle. Pour this solution around the base of the tomato vines. Next day, side dress the tomatoes with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and hill soil up on each side of the row.

Sowing broccoli and cabbage seeds

With subtle hints of autumn in the air, it’s time to sow seeds of cole family vegetables such as broccoli collard, and cabbage seed to be transplanted to the garden plot in early September. Start seed of collard, broccoli and cabbage within the next ten days. Use three medium flower pots (one quart size). Fill the pots with seed starting medium and proper amount of water to moisten the medium and allow an extra handful of the medium per pot to cover the seed. Pour the medium into a bucket and mix with water until well- moistened. Fill the containers to within half inch from the top. Label each container with type of seed because all cole family seed look just alike. Scatter the seed in each pot and apply a layer of starting medium on top of seed and pat down with your fingers. Repeat process with other seed varieties. Use a spray bottle such as glass cleaner comes in and mist the containers each day. Keep pots out of direct sunlight and place in carport or porch. When plants develop two leaves, transplant seedlings to individual containers and spray or mist with water every day and protect from direct sunlight. Protect from heat of the sun. Plants should be ready to transplant to garden in early September.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Strike up the sit down.” The company was having a problem with all its employees going on a sitdown strike. An intelligent CEO told the strikers they might as well be comfortable, so he provided them with blankets, chairs, and cases of bourbon. When they had consumed half the bourbon, the CEO sent in ten exotic dancers to entertain the strikers. Then he brought over the wives of the strikers. That was the end of the sitdown strike.

“A two-way bargain.” On the first day of the school year, the teacher sent this note home to every parent: “If you promise not to believe everything your child says happens at school, I’ll promise not to believe everything they say happens at home.”

“Double trouble.” A few years ago, a friend was in trouble and I helped him out. “I won’t forget you,” he said. He didn’t, now he’s in trouble again.