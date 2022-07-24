In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Noretta Hooker to Mark Anthony Hooker and Libby T. Hooker; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Estate of Carol Tolbert Beck, Shirley B. Ashburn, Dale Ray Ashburn and Carol Tolbert Beck to Shirley B. Ashburn; tract one 59.503 acres and tract two 3.00 acres Long Hill estate of Carol Tolbert Beck file 22 E 94; $0.
– Judy Carol Lowery Lytle to Paul Lytle; quitclaim deed 0.69 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Carol A. Ross and Richard Ross to Sydney Johnson; 12.177 acres tract two PB 41 49 Westfield; $166.
– Sharon M. Adkins, John R. Adkins, Davis C. Mitchell, Lisa D. Mitchell, Sandra M. Martin, John Christopher Mitchell and Angela Wall Mitchell to John Christopher Mitchell and Angela Wall Mitchell; parcel 1 48 acres and parcel 2 3.28 acres; $544.
– Kathryn H. Martinat, Donald H. Martinat Jr., John H. Martinat III, Lynn Martinat Santolla and Keith Santolla to Tyler Guy Campbell and Jamie Leigh Grace Campbell; tract Pilot; $150.
– Iris Gentry and Mason Edward Russell King to Erik Camacho; two tracts Franklin; $50.
– Jennifer Kiger Chapman and Jerry T. Chapman to Jennifer Light and Daniel Light; 1.526 acres Mount Airy; $710.
– Daryl G. Hicks and Yolanda O. Hicks to Karl A. Hunter; tract one 41/100 acres and tract two lot 9 block A J.L. Holland Farm and tract three tract Pilot; $310.
– Bessie G. Jones to Richard Lynn Roberts; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Ricky L. Shrewbury and Gayle D. Shrewbury to Daniel Seth Morton and Sarah Brook Morton; 10.57 acres Longhill; $130.
– Mohamad Ali Hason to Antonio Garcia; tract one tract and tract two 0.145 acres Franklin; $168.
– Archie Dale Lankford and Carolyn A. Lankford to Christopher Todd Burchette; tract; $480.
– Andrew Paletta and Whitley Paletta to Guadalupe Castillo; tract Mount Airy; $110.
– The John Cooper Living Trust, Estate of Grady Cooper Jr., Caroline Cooper Lamm, Grady Cooper Jr., Daniel Kent Lamm, Grady Cooper III, John Stephen Cooper, David Samuel Cooper, Joseph Vann Cooper, Mary Campbell Cooper, Larry R. Hazelwood, Harvi Collins Cooper, Daniel G. Dobbins, Grover C. Dobbins Jr., Angie T. Dobbins and Martha Dobbins to Kaylee George; quitclaim deed 0.015 acres PB 41 33 Dobson estate of Grady Cooper Jr. 21 E 595; $0.
– Mildred M. Peeples to Jefferey Wayne Peeples; tract one 13.94 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Joshua Miles Payne to Peggy Bloch; tract one 5.706 acres lot 1 and tract two 2.387 acres Miller View estates PB 12 83 Marsh; $310.
– Fred June Hicks and Helen Mayberry Hicks to Thomas M. Needham and Jennifer W. Needham; 0.895 acres tract one and 0.841 acres tract two PB 23 149 Shoals; $40.
– Ronda Sutton to Sutton Family Trust, Ronda W. Sutton and Jeffrey L. Sutton; 9.71 acres and 66.49 acres; $0.
– Kyle Anthony Hillman and Audrey Brook Hillman to Cagney Layne Nichols and Dallas Memory Evans; lots 48-51 block C Orchard Hills subdivision PB 4 72 Mount Airy; $362.
– Michael Whitt and Brigitte Whitt to Amanda Danielle Fechner and David Johannes Fechner; 40.836 acres PB 41 55 Rockford; $420.
– Sharon Joyce Hodges, Sharon Joyce Watkins, Amy Denise Weddle and Amy Denise Alvarez Govea to Christian Blake Alvarez; 2.215 acres tract Franklin; $0.
– Estate of John Henry Cain, John Ellis Cain, John Henry Cain, Margie Ree Ader, Franz Ader and Ricky Cain to Jarret Allan Cline; tract one tract and tract two 0.024 acres and tract three 1.10 acres estate of John Henry Cain 19 E 209 Shoals; $780.
– Jerry Gordon and Sharon Gordon to James Robert Kyser and Angela Kyser; 2.00 acres lot 2 PB 37 140 Pilot; $0.
– Karen R. Gallimore and Timothy M. Gallimore to Ramon Llorca; 08/100 acres Pilot; $80.
– Tina Dula to Ryley Keagan Absher; tract Siloam; $799.
– Jimmy R. Lynch & Sons Inc. and J.R. Lynch & Sons Inc. to Shanta Brown and Juan D. Brown; 2 parcels Pilot; $15.
– CMH Homes Inc. and Jonathan Lane Harrell to Paul Wethington and Shelley Wethington; 12.10 acres lot 3 PB 40 134; $726.
– John Michael Goins and Sarah Goins to John Henry Heath; tract one tract and tract two lot 13 Susan B. Hollingsworth lands PB 1 172; $250.
– Andrew Kyle Willard to Ashley Goad and Kelly Dexter Goad; 1.273 acres Stewarts Creek; $292.
– Stewart Stanley, Amanda Kay White and Stewart White to John Goins and Sara P. Goins; tract one .97 acres and tract two 1.92 acres Mount Airy; $480.
– Lois Y. Snow to Stewart Stanley White and Amanda Kay White; 2.455 acres lot 1 PB 19 138 Marsh; $67.
– Jason Bedsaul, Tracy Bedsaul, Amanda Tucker and Eric Tucker to Justin Mathew Bedsaul; two tracts Marsh; $0.
– Todd M. White and Dawn White to Gary Jackson Moore and Cheryl Luanne White; 0.944 acres Dobson; $20.
– Brent Davis, Kathy Davis, Dale Davis, Beverly Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Gaye Davis, Dickie Davis and Danette Davis to Dale Davis and Beverly Davis; tract one 11.078 acres PB 41 15 and tract two tract Dobson; $0.
– Brent Davis, Kathy Davis, Dale Davis, Beverly Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Gaye Davis, Dickie Davis and Danette Davis to Brent R. Davis and Kathy B. Davis; tract one 11.700 acres lot 2 PB 41 15 and tract two 17.469 acres lot 3 PB 41 32 Dobson; $0.
– Brent Davis, Kathy Davis, Dale Davis, Beverly Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Gaye Davis, Dickie Davis and Danette Davis to Dickie Davis and Danette Davis; tract one 4.846 acres PB 41 17 and tract two 39.500 acres PB 41 16 Dobson; $0.
– Brent Davis, Kathy Davis, Dale Davis, Beverly Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Gaye Davis, Dickie Davis and Danette Davis to Jeffrey Lee Davis and Gaye Collins Davis; tract one 11.969 acres lot 1 PB 41 15 and tract two 3.294 acres tract three 9.487 acres PB 41 42 Dobson; $0.
– The John Cooper Living Trust, Estate of Grady Cooper Jr., Caroline Cooper Lamm, Grady Cooper Jr., Daniel Kent Lamm, Grady Cooper III, John Stephen Cooper, David Samuel Cooper, Joseph Vann Cooper, Mary Campbell Cooper, Larry R. Hazelwood, Harvi Collins Cooper, Daniel G. Dobbins, Angie T. Dobbins, Grover C. Dobbins Jr. and Martha Dobbins to MCNC; 0.555 acres PB 41 33 Dobson estate of Grady Cooper Jr 21 E 595; $53.
– Violet I Farraday to Gary Michael Branch and Deborah H. Branch; 1.77 acres tract A Stepen V. Sprinkle subdivision PB 15 45 Elkin; $90.
– Kathleen Jessup Frye and Lester Jessup to Cory A. Clark and Savannah H. Clark; 1.14 acres; $405.
– Donna Kay Lyon, Donna Kay Hauff and John Hauff to Mary Ann Martin; lot 13 Mill Creek subdivision PB 12 17 Dobson; $330.
– Karen Shores, Betty Ford Shores and George E. Ford Jr. to Jose Barron; tract Mount Airy; $32.
– White Family of North Carolina, LLC to Michael Dean Branch and Kimberly H. Branch; 0.164 acres PB 41 63 Dobson; $0.
– Helen Alexander Faulk, Woodruff Word Faulk Jr., Rosemary Alexander Raynal, Lois Alexander Folger, Charles Llewllyn Folger and Charles Edward Raynal III to Dale M. Haupt and Elizabeth A. Haupt; 61.422 acres PB 41 58-59 Rockford; $615.
– Victoria J. Denny to Ranzie Cooke; 45.316 acres Pilot; $20.
– Bobby Gene Ed Skipper, Buster Skipper and Rhonda Skipper to Cathy Marie Austin; tract Dobson; $0.
– Joseph D. Cave to Joseph D. Cave and Amy S. Cave; 19,220 sq ft lot 10 and 26,250 sq ft lot 9 Marsh; $0.