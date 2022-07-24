Marriages

July 24, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Juan Gerardo Rodriguez Zaragoza, 41, of Surry County to Adriana Jeronimo Bahena, 38, of Surry County.

– Benny Carl Mullens Jr., 45, of Surry County to Jennifer Lee Cornett, 41, of Surry County.

– Cooper Aaron Orange, 24, of Surry County to Jaden Malee Badgett Brinkley, 23, of Surry County.

– David Paul Bell, 66, of Rockbridge County, Maryland, to Kathleen Lynn McKaig, 55, of Rockbridge County.

– Jacob Calvin Snow, 27, of Surry County to McKinzie Brooke Smith, 22, of Surry County.