In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Waffle House, Inc. to Department of Transportation, The State of North Carolina and State of North Carolina; deed for highway right of way tract; $76.
– Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. to State of North Carolina, The State of North Carolina and Department of Transportation; deed for highway right of way tract; $106.
– Stephen Bass and Jessica Bass to Robert A. Alten and Shannon M. Alten; tracts Rockford; $590.
– Ashton L. Puckett Irrevocable Special Needs Trust, Brent W. Stephens and Ashton L. Puckett to Andrew Hembree and April Hembree; 0.56 acres U.S. Highway 601 Business; $484.
– Robert D. Lilley and Yonette Lilley to Lee J. Hadfield and Arelis M. Hadfield; tract one 10.136 acres and tract two 13.58 acres and tract three 3.518 acres; $678.
– Anthony Critcher and Lorie K. Bolick to Christian Paul Ercolani and Andrew George Weyl; 25.589 acres; $360.
– Mary Lou Snow and Robert E. Snow to Gardenia Gray Properties, LLC; 0.4593 acres Longhill; $50.
– Joseph Williams to Julianna Burtoff; commissioners deed; $316.
– Kayleigh Annie Draur and Kayleigh Annie Elizabeth Carrick to Matthew Wyatt Dalton; tract one tract two 0.51 acres Dobson; $320.
– Barbara Sechrist Tilley and Glenn R. Tilley Jr. to Chelsea Amilee Tilley and Jonathan Eric Tilley; 2.427 acres Shoals; $160.
– Kayla Simpson to Christopher Sloop and Ingle Armstrong Sloop; 3.183 acres PB 17 23; $230.
– Fernando Endriga and Katherine Endriga to Susan Abbigail Endriga; lots 11-16 block B C.H. Stanliff property PB 3 183 Mount Airy; $280.
– Preston E. Hill to Christopher Sloop and Ingle Armstrong Sloop; 0.823 acres PB 40 128; $10.
– Berit Bowman to Ashley Jones and James Jones; 5.5 acres Stewarts Creek; $36.
– Berit Bowman to Benjamin Bowman; parcel 1 8.01 acres PB 8 96 and parcel 2 tract one 4.5 acres and tract two 5.75 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– John W. Steffy and Barbara A. Steffy to Emily Schiff and Andrew Shiff; lot 5 of Rivermont Estates development PB 17 1-5 Mount Airy; $652.
– Nancy J. Duncan to Ninth Colonial Investments, LLC; tract one lot 3 and portion of lot 4 block 22 and tract two lots 12-14 block 17 PB 1 204 Elkin; $1,320.
– Carlene H. Galyean, Virginia H. Galyean and Virginia Carlene Galyean to Carlene H. Galyean and Donald Keith Galyean; tract one 20,075 sq ft and tract two lot 1 section Millerode Forest subdivision Mount Airy; $0.
– Merlin V, LLC to Nain Armenta Rodriguez and Norma Alicia Ojeda; tract one lots 1-4 and tract two lots 91-95 block A Crestwood Acres development PB 4 189 Pilot; $30.
– Sandra Farley Nichols to Zachary Lineback; lot 21 section 7 Oakwood estates PB 6 131 Stewarts Creek; $410.
– Carolyn Lipe Comer to Carolyn Lipe Comer, Thomas R. Comer and John L. Comer; portion of lots 7-10 Hendrix Estate Elkin; $5.
– Gregory D. Nichols and Reta G. Nichols to Gregory D. Nichols, Reta G. Nichols, Justin Davis Nichols and James Brandon Nichols; six tracts Dobson; $0.
– Estate of Rex Harold William Johnson, Charles R. Briggs, Rex Harold William Johnson, Brenda Davidson and Dean Johnson to Clint McCann, Clinton McCann and Jamie McCann; commissioners deed 16.161 acres tract two PB 39 199 Bryan estate of Rex Harold William Johnson file 22 E SP 19; $143.
– Joseph Walters to Jerry Michael Badgett and Lowanda Shaw Badgett; tract one 1.073 acres tract two 1.015 acres PB 33 54 Mount Airy; $60.
– Kenneth W. Ross and Letitia Renee Ross to PQA Healthcare Inc.; tract one 1.58 acres and tract two 1.00 acres Dobson; $330.
– Estate of Lavonna M. Fleming, Donald Terry Fleming, Teresa Chilton Fleming, Darwin Wydell Fleming, Lynn McDuffie Fleming, Leslie Dwayne Fleming and Robert Gale Fleming to Crystal Simmons Hill; unit 3B Old Springs Condominiums bk 1 42-47 Mount Airy estate of Lavonna M. Fleming file 22 E 309; $410.
– Betty T. Cox, B.J.T.R. Cox, John I. Ring, Jennifer R. Bryant, Betty Jo Thore Ring and Matthew J. Hiatt to Matthew J. Hiatt; lot 24 White Plains Acres PB 6 80; $110.
– Linda E. Goins to Mark A. Branch and Deborah C. Branch; 0.841 acres PB 40 190 Blue Hollow Road Westfield; $10.
– Coy Lee Atkins to Brian Gammons and Andi Gammons; 1.01 acres 2036 Ararat Road Eldora; $1.
– City of Mount Airy to Joshua B. Eleva; lot 6 Graves Heights development PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $4.
– City of Mount Airy to Joshua B. Eleva; lot 16 block C Westwood development PB 6 28 Mount Airy; $9.
– Jo Ann Ahrens and Joann J. Ahrens to Vanessa Catalan Spicer and Dakota E. Spicer; lots 64-67 sections N&O Hendrix estate PB 3 84 Elkin; $200.
– James Michael Simmons Jr. and Linda Simmons to Darriene Freeman and Edward S. Loosli; two tracts; $300.
– Terry Robert Hawks and Lisa Holder Hawks to Monte Cockerham and Danielle Cockerham; 1.970 acres tract four PB 16 5 Mount Airy; $670.
– Linda L. Elder to Kelly Gentry and Chris Gentry; tract Elkin; $0.
– John McBride and Brittany McBride to Vicki Marie Hintz and Michael Hintz; tract one 1 acre and tract two tract Mount Airy; $408.
– Jerry Gordon and Sharon Gordon to James Robert Kyser and Angela Kyser; 2.00 acres lot 2 PB 37 140 Pilot; $189.
– John M. Snow and Idalina Snow to Timothy Ellis Parker; 2.00 acres Mount Airy; $900.
– Ricky Dwayne Hawks and Adina Hardy Hawks to RLGJJBoles Properties, LLC; 0.80 acres Mount Airy; $344.
– Chelsea Bartlett Wheeler, Brent Wheeler, Amanda Smith Cook and Christopher Cook to Karsten Kilgo Andersen and Brenda Kilgo Andersen; tract; $857.