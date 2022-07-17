Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Autumn Rae Roberts, 22, of Surry County to Bailey Elizabeth Nester Watt, 23, of Surry County.

– Kenneth Dwayne Hutson, 39, of Surry County to Stefanie Jean France, 44, of Surry County.

– Kendal Alexsander Simms, 24, of Surry County to Jessica Marie Frost, 23, of Surry County.

– Duncan Clark Reece, 26, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Jennifer Renee Brown, 22, of Carroll County.

– James Douglas Gwyn, 67, of Surry County to Gracie Delaine Brim, 66, of Surry County.

– Steven Walter Anderson, 29, of Surry County to Emily Belle Wood, 28, of Surry County.