Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Michael Dale Cornett, Carolyn Denise Cornett and Carolyn Denise Freeman to Ronnie Dean Goodson; tract Shoals; $170.

– Chad Everette Phipps and Shannon Tate Phipps to Joseph Ervin Odum and Frances Ann Odum; lots 57-62 PB 3 27 241 Welch Road Mount Airy; $98.

– Ricky D. Hardy and Cathy W. Hardy to Peggy Helms Ballard and Billy Paul Ballard; 1.206 acres PB 36 99 Bryan; $38.

– Estate of Robert Jason Dehart, estate of Edna Kay Collins, Roger Dale Sweatt, Robert Jason Dehart, Edna Kay Collins, Daniel Neil Dehart, Heather Danielle Dehart, Eula Christine Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez to LKTR Properties, LLC; 1.01 acres estate of Robert Jason Dehart and estate of Edna Kay Collins; $214.

– Danny Ray Richardson and Mary Richardson to Grover Earl Haddock; 2.45 acres Franklin; $330.

– Wayne Joseph Nacey and Kathleen Sonnek Nacey to Harriett G. Smith; condominium deed unit 7B Old Springs Condominiums bk 1 42-63 Mount Airy; $450.

– Busick Family Irrevocable Trust and Dwaine Bowers to LKTR Properties, LLC; lot 6 section 2 Pine Lakes development PB 7 33 Stewarts Creek; $250.

– Jerry Hawks Hayes and Joseph E. Hayes to Glenn R. Frobel and Margaret A. Frobel; tract one 12.05 acres and tract two 0.63 acres Franklin; $290.

– Douglas Redden Real Estate, Inc. to Mount Pilot Antiques, LLC; two tracts; $300.

– Janice Coe Poplin to Beth Darlene Poplin; tract one lots 11-14 Simmons tract and tract two tract Mount Airy; $0.

– James Judson Chapman and Luciana Luis Da Silva to Michael W. Bunting and Tamara Bunting; lot 29 Riverchase section 4 PB 22 73; $900.

– Timothy Dowdy and Brandy Dowdy to John William Lewis; tract Mount Airy; $0.

– Jill M. Stuart and Regina Gillespie to James Reed Stuart; correction deed 0.829 acres 115 Prince Avenue State Road Elkin; $0.

– Michael D. Brown and Edna Roberts Brown to Terry Keith Brown; 1.587 acres PB 29 109; $400.

– Jeffrey Dean Johnson and Tamara Johnson to Joseph Nathaniel Johnson and Rebecca Athey Johnson; 1816/805 deed of correction tract one 2.85 acres and tract two 2.46 acres Dobson; $0.

– Jimmy Dean Mitchell Jr. and Jessica Mitchell to Amber Marie Branan and Jonah Allen Branan; 16.37 acres off Ellis Hardy Rd DB 1606 PG 40; $1,062.

– Brian Suttell and Tara Marciniak to Cypress Trails, L.L.C.; 5.001 acres tract one Minor subdivision PB 38 42 Elkin; $0.

– Norma Ann Lawson and Norma H. Lawson to Kay Laverne Mears and Teddy Eugene Mears Sr.; 1.175 acres Mount Airy; $20.

– Bobby D. Goad to Janice Peavley and Timothy E. Peavley; 2.16 acres tract one PB 37 179; $530.

– Estate of Mary Ann Gore, Raymond Patrick Hawks, Sherry L. Gore, Janet G. Childress, Trent H. Childress, Kathy A. Sechrist, Jonathan D. Sechrist, Marie G. Hawks and Jeffrey Mears to Charles Anderson Harmon IV; 7.354 acres PB 41 31 TBD Old Buck Shoals Road Mount Airy estate of Mary Ann Gore; $112.

– Brittany Myers to Richard Allen Waller and Jerri Carter Waller; 0.353 acres lot 4 PB 9 121 Bryan; $316.

– Granite Independence, LLC to Mountain Valley Farms, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $0.

– Fieldyn G. Hawks to Dustin Ray Lovill and Kendra Lynne Jordan; lot 2 section IV The Farm subdivision PB 24 182 Stewarts Creek; $510.

– Aron Wayne Montgomery to Jayne Gonzalez Salazar and Jaret Jimenez Armenta; .929 acres lots 9-10 J.H. Crossingham property PB 3 74 and portions of lots 8-9 PB 1 180 Mount Airy; $114.

– Kagawa, LLC to Northern Hospital District of Surry County; tract one lot 36 1.013 acres PB 5 46 tract two tract; $1,950.

– Donald R. Cain, Deborah M. Cain and Starr A. Harris to Donald R. Cain and Deborah M. Cain; two tracts PB 21 23 PB 21 56; $180.

– The Clarence and Carolyn Campbell Revocable Trust, Clarence G. Campbell and Carolyn G. Campbell to Maria Vilma Galeas; 0.694 acres lot 8 Green Land Court PB 16 16 Westfield; $31.

– James Alva Hunter and James Michael Hunter to Mark Hepfl and Sheila Hepfl; 0.486 acres Mount Airy; $140.

– Daniel Mata Jr. to Laura Alicia Pena; 2.968 acres lot 3 Pine Hill development PB 11 193 Rockford; $0.

– Treva Sumner Hayes, Treve Ann Hayes Borovies and Richard Andrew Borovies to Clifford B. McMillian; 0.76 acres Mount Airy; $80.

– William Lee Dalton Jr. and Shasta Edwards Dalton to Jerry L. Bryant; 3.219 acres; $50.

– Ann J. Griggs, Ann Beth Griggs, Deloris Ann Hartman and Raleigh Wilbur Hartman Jr. to Tara L. Foster and Christopher L. Foster; tract Mount Airy; $570.

– Tishie Mae Caudle to Debra Carr; condominium deed 6A Greystone Condos bk 1 298 and 1 300 Mount Airy; $770.

– Jerry Michael Watson and Patsy Gentry Watson to Matthew F. Feeny and Leslie D. Feeney; 2.01 acres PB 41 24 Stewarts Creek; $700.

– Donna G. Burchette to Audrey A. Freeman and Dennis Gray Freeman; 0.74 acres Eldora; $160.

– Estate of Robert Gray White, Richard D. Eads, Joan Aman Eads and Robert Gray White to Elisa Ocampo Hernandez and Luis Agustin Ocampo; 1.03 acres lot 3 PB 15 42 Rockford estate of Robert Gray White; $259.

– Estate of James Lee King, Richard King and James Lee King to FOE Investments, LLC; 0.743 acres lot 37 section 3 The Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 183 and PB 12 51 Mount Airy estate of James Lee Key 21 E 5 31; $160.

– Donald Ray Bartlett to Brian J. Dixon; 10.50 acres Franklin; $86.

– Haley Nicole Snow to Cynthia Schrock; lot 18 and portion of lot 19 PB 1 106 Mount Airy; $316.

– Charles Hoyt Hall and Kendra H. Hall to Charles Hoyt Hall; quitclaim deed lot 24 Ingleside subdivision phase 6 PB 34 119 Long Hill; $0.