Marriages

July 3, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Michael Ian Peck, 31, of Smyth County, Virginia, to Faith Evangeline Wymer, 28, of Smyth County.

– Rebecca Michelle Hale, 38, of Surry County to Shannon Renee Townsend, 44, of Surry County.

– Dakota Edward Holder, 31, of Surry County to Christy Marie Hill, 26, of Surry County.

– James Milton Freson, 71, of Harrison County, Mississippi, to Angel Liana King, 49, of Harrison County.

– Karol Okruszko, 26, of Surry County to Alexandra Brooke Parsons, 26, of Surry County.

– David Cooper Dickson, 38, of Surry County to Sarah Kristina Cassidy, 31, of Surry County.