Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Elijah Blaise Calloway, 22, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for possession of a firearm by a felon and felony interference with electronic monitoring equipment;

• Javier Hernandez Rosa, 25, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Jeffrey Lee Smalls, 56, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II and schedule VI controlled substances;

• Christina Lee Goff, 49, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.