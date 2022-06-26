In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Christopher Ryan Henson and Alicia Wallace Henson to James Leroy Walker; 9,981 sq ft lot 2 PB 20 34 Mount Airy; $320.
– Mobile Diagnostics Solutions, LLC to Maria Gladis Baca; lots 88-90 Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin; $170.
– Teddy Aldean Medley, Christopher S. Medley, Renee Cranfil Hartman and Timothy Hartman to Joe Cockrell and Denise Connors; 1.084 acres tract 2 PB 41 14; $212.
– U.S. Bank Trust National Association and RCF 2 Aquisition Trust to Reynaldo Duran and Cecilia Duran Rayo; lot 9 and 20 Pine Ridge subdivision PB 7 13; $180.
– Barbara Giles Lanier to Stronghold Properties, LLC; tract; $5.
– Stronghold Properties, LLC to Samuel Moore and Latonia Moore; tract; $13.
– TNK Investments, LLC to Shawn P. Fitzgerald and Pamela Fitzgerald; 1.9 acres; $494.
– Paul C. Westmoreland to P M Builders, Inc.; 0.214 acres Mount Airy; $53.
– Robert J. Lovill and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Debra Jones Hall; lot 42 phase 3 section 2 Windgate subdivision PB 13 54 Dobson; $29.
– Chad Everette Lewis and Jeana Everette Lewis to CEL Investments, LLC; 3 tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– Barbara Kay Rhodes, Ted Long and Kay Long Rhodes to Teddy D. Long and Patricia N. Long; 4.751 acres; $0.
– Richard Duncan and Michelle Duncan to Peggy Lynn McMillian; two tracts Mount Airy; $7.
– James Leon Hutson and Sandra Lou Hutson to Redoak Development, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $163.
– G. Edwards Massey and Deborah M. Massey to Guadalupe Castillo; tract Mount Airy; $296.
– Linda E. Goins to Jonathan Silva Romo and Kaitlin Ann Silva; 0.704 acres PB 40 189 1105 Blue Hollow Road Westfield; $184.
– Jody Lynn Goodwill and Carly Dukes to DTS of Jonesville, LLC; 0.99 acres Elkin; $250.
– Jody Lynn Goodwill and Carly Dukes to David T. Smith; 4.8 acres Elkin; $50.
– Scarlett Norris Mathis and Joshua Claude Mathis to Brianna Hitchner and Michael Hitchner; 1.835 acres Bryan; $450.
– Margarita Moralez Ruiz to Margarita Moralez Ruiz and Jose Jackie Hernandez; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Glenn E. Boyd and Patricia Ann Boyd to Roberto Mercado; lots 6-8 block 5 Highland Park 1 28 Mount Airy; $200.
– LKTR Properties, LLC to Kyle Thomas Shinault and Sarah H. Shinault; lots 115-118 Nelson Development PB 6 54 Pilot; $570.
– David Webster Hemmings and Peggy Hemmings to Ramey Ridge Farms, LLC; 0.942 acres Dobson; $5.
– Amber Ellis and Tiffany Renee Ellis to Brody Gentry, Chole Gentry, Stefanie Gentry and Randall Gentry; 0.445 acres lot 66-67 Safety Harbour subdivision PB 1 74; $440.
– Gary L. Wagner and Scotty Wagner to Jimmie Dale Shores and James Harrison Shores Jr.; two tracts Bryan; $0.
– Redoak Development, LLC to Esmeralda Sonato; 0.65 acres PB 19 117 Mount Airy; $195.
– Gary L. Wagner and Scotty Wagner to The Wagner Family Farms, LLC; lots 3-4 PB 40 173 Bryan; $0.
– John H. Heath to Ashlee Erin Hooker; .249 acres two tracts Mount Airy; $256.
– Aaron Stoltzfus, Bethany Stoltzfus and Bethany Hawkins to Christine Lynn Bedell and Aaron McKinley McIntyre; tract one lot 24 tract two portion of lot 23 Mitchell Bluff estates PB 7 35; $370.
– Kenmare Properties, Inc. to Goldmart, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Kenmare Properties, Inc. to Goldmart, LLC; two tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– Deloris A. Henzler to Mary Ann Galyean; 1.26 acres Bryan; $0.
– Richard Carroll Bowman and Barbara Gail C. Bowman to Allen Todd and Marsha Bowman Todd; lots 37-40 block B J.D. Smith estate subdivision PB 3 109 Mount Airy; $0.
– Margaret Tilley to Amber Ellis and Tiffany Ellis; all of lots 5-6 PB 9 122 Mount Airy; $412.
– Joseph John Ewen to Joseph John Ewen and Laura Ann Ryan Ewen; lot 38 section 6 Stoney Ridge Acres PB 11 166; $0.
– John Mark Golding to Avelino Linares Perez; tract Mount Airy; $70.
– Joseph Lane Snow and Melissa D. Snow to Josiah M. Blevins and Madison S. Blevins; 1.285 acres PB 41 3 Bryan; $400.
– Roger F. Kozlowski and Kimberly Kozlowski to Melissa Brooke Presley; lot 14 section 2 Mountain View Properties subdivision PB 18 22 Eldora; $328.
– Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC to Rhino Sheds, LLC; tract PB 4 38 Mount Airy; $110.
– Ararat-Cedar Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Timothy Creed, Kenneth Creed, Wesley Jones and Norman Jones to Ararat-Cedar Hill Primitive Baptist Church; 3.589 acres PB 39 169 Pilot; $0.
– Dorothy Simmons Grantor Trust, Carl Edward Simmons Grantor Trust, Scarlett Lynn Simmons Dowdy, Dororthy Simmons and Carl Edward Simmons to Tammy C. Seibert and Melissa Seibert; 1.48 acres lot A PB 41 2; $471.
– PNC Bank, National Association and Bank of Pilot Mountain to PQA Healthcare, Inc..; 2.6735 acres; $1,440.