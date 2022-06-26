Marriages

June 26, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Sumner Forrest Ellis, 35, of Bibb County, Georgia, to Jordan Monique Hiatt, 28, of Bibb County.

– Martin Quiroz Ramirez, 56, of Surry County to Victoria Lynn Ortega, 34, of Surry County.

– Dylan James Goughary, 34, of Surry County to Brittany Brianne Stacy, 23, of Tazwell County, Virginia.

– Timothy John Amos, 26, of Surry County to Lauren Chanel Steele, 31, of Davie County.

– Garrett Kyle Somers, 28, of Surry County to Jessica Leann Whetstone, 28, of Surry County.

– Jason Michael Cole, 39, of Surry County to Ashley Diane Moser, 29, of Surry County.

– Jose Vargas Juarez, 37, of Surry County to Cristina Rivera Juarez, 37, of Surry County.

– Dustin Lee White, 23, of Surry County to Caitlin Brooke Atkins, 24, of Surry County.

– Miguel Torres Torres, 25, of Surry County to Maribel Arreola Carrillo, 24, of Surry County.

– Nicky Shawn Bowman, 53, of Surry County to Cindy Ann Tackett, 45, of Surry County.

– Jason Lee Chandler, 32, of Surry County to Brittany Nicole Martin, 32, of Surry County.

– Mason Andrew Jester, 21, of Surry County to Chloe Elizabeth Cave, 19, of Surry County.