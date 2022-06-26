Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Samantha Grace Nester, 23, a white female, wanted for probation violations who is on probation for felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony breaking and entering;

• Randy Lee Ashby, 59, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Marbel Garcia Alberto, 32, a Hispanic female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for child abuse and driving while impaired;

• Stephanie Dawn Davis, 43, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.