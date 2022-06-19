Marriages

June 19, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Edward Lee Moore, 51, of Surry County to Amy Sue Thompson, 48, of Surry County.

– Chandler Ethan Johnson, 23, of Surry County to Sommer Paige Chilton, 24, of Surry County.

– Angelo Antwoine Hudson, 47, of Franklin County, Ohio, to Sameka Michelle Kebe, 46, of Franklin County.

– Michael Carl Brown, 36, of Surry County to Deanna Nicole Champagne, 35, of Surry County.

– Fred Folger Chatham, 70, of Alleghany County to Teresa Lynn Ray, 53, of Surry County.

– Jose Luis Lozano Moreno, 37, of Surry County to Christal Tonia Slate, 42, of Surry County.

– Keaven Dakota Todd, 27, of Surry County to Katelana Dawn Stanley, 27, of Surry County.

– Mauricio Mendez Julian, 21, of Surry County to Jennifer Macedo, 20, of Yadkin County.

– Ryan Douglas Simmons, 28, of Surry County to Klaudia Gail Tucker, 22, of Surry County.

– Junius Daniel Chatman Jr., 66, of Guilford County to Lisa Carol Urmston, 48, of Surry County.

– Keith O’Brien Martin, 35, of Surry County to Devon Lana Lunn, 43, of Surry County.