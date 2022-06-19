Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Angela Hope Holder, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Cynthia Nicole Glass, 34, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Cory Lee Sutphin, 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked;

• Tyler John Taylor, 28, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny, shoplifting and resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.