Foundation awards scholarships to SCC students

June 17, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded $500 scholarships to Surry Community College students. Seven recipients are Nurse Aide students, and three recipients are Emergency Medical Technician students.

<p>The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded $500 scholarships to Surry Community College students. Eight scholarships were given to students in the Truck Driver Training program.</p>

The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded $500 scholarships to Surry Community College students. Eight scholarships were given to students in the Truck Driver Training program.

The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded eighteen $500 scholarships to Surry Community College students.

Seven scholarship recipients are Nurse Aide (CNA) students. They are Samantha Lunsford of East Bend; Diana Hernandez of Hamptonville; Ellen Bryant, Kassidy Dollyhite, Ellie Niston and Bella Purcaru of Mount Airy; and Alexandra Flores-Ruiz of Yadkinville.

Three scholarship recipients are Emergency Medical Technician students. They are Tabitha Nicholson of Dobson; Kristi Hogan of Lexington; and Elizabeth Penley of Statesville.

The scholarship presentation was made during a Board of Trustees meeting on May 9. Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, presented checks to the recipients.

An additional eight scholarships were given to students in the Truck Driver Training program. The recipients are Juan Negrete of Dobson; Isaac Midkiff of King; Terrell King and Autumn Pingree of Mount Airy; Austin Simpson of Pinnacle; Sherry Hawks of State Road; John White of Walnut Cove; and Matthew Martinez of Winston-Salem.

The SECU Foundation established a major scholarship program to assist students in each of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System under the Bridge to Career Program. These $500 scholarships are designed to remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within their communities.