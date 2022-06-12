Marriages

June 12, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Caleb Luke Atkins, 19, of Surry County to Brianna Abigail Pack, 20, of Surry County.

– Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 24, of Surry County to Tamara Destiny Alvarez Chautla, 19, of Surry County.

– Joseph Manford Cockerham, 68, of Surry County to Carolyn Ellene Hooks, 72, of Surry County.

– Robert Shane Baker, 28, of Galax, Virginia, to Dakota Brooke Hash, 21, of Galax.

– Tanner Bradley Lane, 25, of Pulaski County, Virginia, to Dakota Paige Truhe, 22, of Randolph County.

– Cuauhtli Lozada Cortes, 27, of Surry County to Ellise Marie Vangilder, 25, of Buncomb County.

– Michael Brian Bishop, 35, of Patrick County, Virginia to Amber Renee King, 33, of Patrick County.

– Casey Dale Marion, 26, of Surry County to Stephanie Lynn Thomas, 26, of Davidson County.