Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Candida Michelle Bowers, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Rosanna Lynn Coins, 33, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Michael Andrew Berrier, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 1 and drive while license revoked;

• Summer Jade Jenkins, 20, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II and possession of schedule VI controlled substances.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.