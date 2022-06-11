Real Estate Transfers

The strawberry harvest grand finale

The strawberry harvest in Surry County is its the final days. There may still be enough time for one more visit to a field near you to pick some for shortcake or to freeze for next winter. Call before you go to make sure they still have berries available.

Pathway to summer harvest begins

The nights and days of late spring are warm and soil temperatures are ready for all warm weather vegetables. As we enter June, it is the ideal time to plant squash and cucumbers for a harvest in 65 days. They will sprout and grow quickly in warm June soil. Set out a few tomato plants each week for as long as you can find healthy plants and set out different varities for an extended summer harvest.

Warm nights and first fireflies of the season

As the nights continue to get warmer and the summer thundershowers appear each evening, conditions should improve for the arrival of fireflies to light up the sky at eventide. Perhaps this will be an abundant season for the fireflies. They seem to be more plentiful some years than others. Sometimes we wonder if light pollution causes many of them to migrate to wide open country. We notice that the best opportunity to see an abundance of fireflies is to ride down a country back road, turn off the vehicles lights and see a field swarming with fireflies. Nothing is more beautiful in summertime than an evening filled with fireflies. During all of the month of June this year, we are going to spend several minutes each evening doing a firefly count and record our findings for the month. We will let you know in the July Garden Plot the results of the count.

Planting seeds of late cucumbers and squash

As we move into June, the time to plant late crops of squash and cucumbers is now so you can enjoy a harvest in late summer. Great cucumber varities for late cucumbers are Marketmore 76, Poinsett 76, Straight Eight, Long Green and Ashley. Early Prolific Straight is the best late squash variety. Keep late squash and cucumbers watered with the water wand in shower mode on humid days with no rain in the forecast.

Enjoying a container of Dragon Wing begonias

The Dragon Wing is the most beautiful of all begonias. They have glossy, dark green oblong foliage and are adorned with clusters of hot pink or red blooms. The Dragon Wing sprawls out of its container like an umbrella and showers itself with massive clusters of colorful blooms. They continually bloom all the way until frost. You will need a large container of potting medium to accompany this high production, colorful begonia. Feed it with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month for summer long beauty.

Prevent tomato blossom end rot

As tomato plants continue to grow, prevent blossom end rot by applying calcium carbonate (lime) on both sides of the plants and hill up soil on both sides of the row to cover the powdered lime and retain moisture. When you feed the plants, use Vigaro tomato food with enriched calcium. You can purchase it in two pound bags at Home Depot. Hill up soil on both sides of the row after you apply Vigaro with enriched calcium.

Feed your vegetables and flowers organic foods

Improve flower and vegetable production and growth with organic plant foods such as Plant-Tone, Garden-Tone, Tomato-Tone, Flower-Tone, Holly-Tone for evergreens and azaleas, Rose-Tone for rose bushes. These products are available in four- and ten-pound plastic zippered bags. The four-pound bags are lightweight and the zippered bags make them easy and clean to apply to plants and flowers. It is fine textured and the adjustable zipper allows you to apply the food right where you want it and the amount you desire right into the furrow with no excess or mess. These products have proven themselves organically in gardens for well over 130 years. The products have fine non pelletized texture and absorb quickly into the soil.

Starting a row of green beans

The very best and most productive of green bean varities is defiantly the Strike. They are a bush type that will produce a long harvest. The beans are pencil shaped and totally string-less and have a maturity date of about 65 days. The best feature of these beans is you can sow a couple of rows now and follow up with another row in July for late summer harvest. These beans are productive and will yield beans for several weeks. A pound will sow a 50-foot row or two 4×8 beds.

Setting out heat performance tomatoes

There are hundreds tomato varieties in all sizes, shapes, colors and types and a few of them perform and produce better than all the other hundreds, especially when it comes to performing in the heat and humidity of summer. When we were growing up as kids in eastern North Carolina, there were certainly not as many varities of tomatoes as there are today. My father only planted three varities and they were Homestead, Marglobe and Rutgers. He set them about two and a half feet apart, placed no cages or stakes around them but allowed them to sprawl. When they developed green tomatoes, he would apply long leaf pine straw around them so ripe tomatoes would not be muddy at harvest. He harvested bushels of tomatoes on a hundred foot row. These were not potted green house plants but tomato slips sold in bundles of a hundred at the local hardware, raised by local farmers. Good hot weather tomatoes are Homestead, Rutgers, Marglobe, Big Boy, Park’s Whopper, Mortgage Lifter and Celebrity. These tomato varities will endure the heat and humidity of summer and provide a late summer harvest. Feed late tomatoes with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food once a month and these proven tomato varities should produce a harvest late into summer. Use the water wand to keep base of plants moist.

Making a summer sweet apple sonker

This is an easy sonker with a crust made of raisin bread slices. Peel and core 10 fresh apples. Cut the apples into half-inch chunks, add a tablespoon of lemon juice to the apple cubes. Mix in one cup sugar and half cup light brown sugar to cubed apples. Add one teaspoon apple pie spices, half cup milk, one stick light margarine, two teaspoons of corn starch, one teaspoon vanilla flavoring and half teaspoon cinnamon. Boil the apple mixture until apples are tender and the mixture thickens. Spray the bottom of a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or more if necessary. Make a sauce for the sonker by mixing one cup milk, half cup sugar, one teaspoon apple pie spices, one teaspoon vanilla. Mix all ingredients together to a boil on medium heat. Mix half cup cold water in a glass with three teaspoons of cornstarch. Pour a little of corn starch mixture at a time into sauce mixture until sauce gets thick as you desire. Pour sauce over the sonker.

The perfume of honeysuckles

The sweet essence of honeysuckle perfume fills the air at twilight and the scent emits from the rear of the garden plot to the front porch. It is very easy to breath in this pleasing scent as it wafts its way into the nostrils. No other wildflower can compare to the essence of honeysuckles in the air of June, on a late spring evening.

Moving Christmas cactus outside

The nights and days are now warm, pleasant and consistent. The Christmas cactus are now ready for a move from the sunny living room to the back deck to spend spring, summer and early autumn. The secret of blooms at Christmas time lies on the time spent outside in the warmth of spring and summer. Outside, they prefer a semi-sunny location with zero direct sunlight. They need water every 10 days and Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Marriage Rebate.” Groom: “Pastor, do you believe it is right for one man to profit from another man’s mistake?” Pastor: “Most certainly not.” Groom: “Good, then do you mind returning the hundred dollar bill I gave you for marrying me and my wife last year?”

A “grave” situation. A young man had a job with a company where he had to work late at night. In going home one late night, he found a shortcut through the graveyard that was near his home. One night when he was very tired, he accidentally fell into a freshly dug grave. At first, he was not very concerned until he realized he could not get out because the hole was too deep and he panicked. Finally he became exhausted, sat down in the corner of the hole and fell asleep. Shortly thereafter, another man decided to take a shortcut and fell into the same grave. He also went to a great effort to get out but could not. Then he moved around in the grave and stepped on the man who was asleep. The first man suddenly woke up and shouted to the other man, “you can’t get out of here,” but he did!

The almanac for the month of June 2022

Sunday, June 5 is Pentecost Sunday. The moon reaches its first quarter on Tuesday, June 7. There will be a full moon on Tuesday, June 14. The name of this moon is Full Strawberry Moon. Flag Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 14. Fathers Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 19. The moon reaches its last quarter on Monday, June 20. The first day of summer will be on June 21. The new moon of June will occur on Tuesday, June 28.