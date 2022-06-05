In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Mandi Hull Danley and Lucas Dean Danley to Gabriel Torres Jr.; tract Stewarts Creek; $12.
– Jerry Andrew Cave and Sheila Norman Cave to Jerry Lee Burcham Jr. and Mary Beth Burcham; 3.026 acres PB 40 170 Dobson; $0.
– Born Again Havens, LLC to Gabriella Dragos; tract Dobson; $280.
– Marco Antonio Secundino and Ana Jessica Secundino to Itzayana Osmara Fuentes; .915 acres Elkin; $0.
– Obdulia S. Transou to Shirley Lorraine Ellis; 16,148 sq ft lot 7 Westover Park PB 1 193 Elkin; $400.
– Ronnie Lee Doss, Kaye Doss, Roy Gary Doss and Linda Doss to Carolyn Doss McMackin; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– James L. Poindexter to Christopher M. Sipes and Amanda L. Sipes; quitclaim deed tract Elkin; $0.
– Tristen Johnstone and Autumn Johnstone to M&T Property, LLC; 2.11 acres Pilot; 780.
– Johnny B. Atkins and Janet Wallace Atkins to Christopher Ryan Henson; 9,981 sq ft lot 2 PB 20 34 Mount Airy; $198.
– John Terry Serena to Lydia Dicandia; tract Stewarts Creek; $250.
– Theadora Marian Gomez and Freddy D. Gomez to Lorenzo Astudillo Diaz and Elided Arcos Casarrubias; lot 3 Burchview Station PB 16 124 Marsh; $17.
– Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC to Thomas Leske and Kit Ching Lok; lot 18 Folly Farms subdivision PB 6 124 Mount Airy; $618.
– The Brenda Williams Supplemental Needs Trust, Kimberly Anderson Weatherman and Brenda Williams to Thomas G. Oeffinger and Marsha N. Oeffinger; condominium deed unit 20B Brookside Village Condominiums BK 1 235-238 Elkin; $0.
– Barnes And Sloop Investments, LLC to Gregory L. Dillard and Molly M. Dillard; 1.46 acres lot 12 Franklin Folger property; $400.
– Alma Melissa Murguz and Jason Murguz to Roberto Trejo; 10.34 acres Marsh; $140.
– Thomas E. Neal and Melanie L. Neal to James T. Young and Candice L. Young; lot 13 Indian Springs PB 4 142 Mount Airy; $420.
– Balogh Properties, LLC to Sharon E. Henderson; 0.69 acres Stewarts Creek; $380.
– David James Martin and Christine C. Martin to Jennifer Lynn Nichols; tract one lots 24-27 and tract two lot 23 C.W. Fowler subdivision PB 3 137 Dobson; $510.
– Alene C. Cail and William C. Cail to Charles Matthew Alexander; .161 acres Mount Airy; $220.
– Russell Spivey Jr. and Katlin M. Spivey to Macy Hatcher; 1.13 acres tract nine PB 13 44 Mount Airy; $240.
– Forestieri Living Trust, Jerry Forestieri, Virginia M. Forestieri and Heather D. Forestieri to Matthew J. Forestieri and Heather D. Forestieri; 0.407 acres PB 40 176 Rockford; $0.
– Jonathan D. Jones and Emily C. Jones to John F. Lyon and Deborah H. Lyon; parcel one lots 375-378 and parcel two lots 371-374 and parcel three tract Taylor Park development PB 1 162 Mount Airy; $830.
– James W. Penn and Rebecca Collins Penn to Simple Housing Solutions of NC, LLC; tract; $72.
– Kierston Leigh Johnson, Kierston Leigh Fleshman and Christopher Michael Johnson to Tymothy Elliott and Emily Slate; lot 35 Pine Knolls PB 9 51 Pilot; $390.
– William Monroe Goings and Laura Faye Going to Tyler Wayburn Johnson; tract one 1.788 acres and tract two 0.125 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
– William Monroe Goings and Laura Faye Goings to Betty Sue Johnson and Lindsey Renee Collins; 1.00 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Amanda S. Utt and Richard E. Utt to Nicholas Leon Hiatt and Ashley Hiatt; lot 82 section 5 The Woodbridge subdivision PB 18 113 Mount Airy; 456.
– James A. Fowler Jr. and Patricia D. Fowler to Jose Rivera Corado and Karla Jaime Revolorio; .9788 acres Dobson; $240.
– David Joshua Penley to Britten John Settle and Alexis Marie Settle; four tracts Dobson; $300.
– Austin Chase Mills and Karlie Elise White to CMH Homes, Inc.; 3.469 acres; $36.
– Ellen B. White and Kelly R. White to Amanda White and Dustin Matthew Roberts; lots 5-6 Buckingham Estates section 6 PB 8 88 Pilot; $356.
– Austin Newman and Taylor Chandler to Redoak Development, LLC; 0.734 acres Mount Airy; $304.
– Kenneth M. Chilton Revocable Trust, The Amended and Restated Kenneth M. Chilton Revocable Trust, Susan E. Thomas, Moir Chilton and Kenneth M. Chilton to Southern Postal Realty Holdings, LLC; 19, 200 sq ft Rural Road #1161; $394.
– Keenia Guessford, Keenia Phillips and Albert Edward Guessford Jr. to Joshua Antonio Oliver and Samantha Kali Oliver; 0.455 acres lot 24 subdivision 3 PB 40 171 Elkin; $650.
– COC Real Estate CO., LLC to Standard Development Company, LLC; tract two 0.516 acres and tract one and tract three 0.484 acres tract two PB 32 135 1225 W Lebanon Street Mount Airy; $440.
– Oma Whitaker Holyfield to Timothy Gray Bledsoe II and Amanda Bledsoe; tract one 0.52 acres and tract two 0.47 acres Dobson; $0.
– Larry E. Childress and Toynia Childress to Zachary E. Eaton; lot 9 section 5 Pine subdivision PB 7 39 Stewarts Creek; $323.
– Shadrach Dakota Newsome and Rachel Lynn Newsome to Richard Ray Herber and Dorcas Eliabeth Herber; tracts Long Hill; $430.
– Wanda M. Whitley to Benjamin Tate Griffin and Kendra Ellen Griffin; 0.462 acres PB 41 4; $1,000.
– Gary Dean Noonkester, Stephanie B. Noonkester and Harry Leonard Noonkester to Blaine Montgomery; lot 38 section 1 Timberlake subdivision PB 8 24 Mount Airy; $0.
– Elizabeth Pflug to Robert Farrell; tract Mount Airy; $910.
– Mr. Dolly’s Enterprises, LLC to Redoak Development, LLC; 0.667 acres Mount Airy; $270.