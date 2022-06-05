Marriages

June 5, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Jacob Lee Edwards, 23, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Karlee Rose Combs, 22, of Carroll County.

– Dustin Adam Robertson, 24, of Surry County to Victoria Breanne Vandall, 20, of Surry County.

– Augustus Edwin Irvine, 26, of Aldrich County, Missouri, to Farrah Sharrae Lowe, 25, of Surry County.

– Jansen Michael Wood, 24, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Stephanie Nicole McCoy, 28, of Surry County.

– Andrew William Ballard, 33, of Surry County to Lacey Renee Hendrick, 31, of Surry County.

– Phillip Andrew Hooker, 23, of Surry County to Alexis Jade Wiles, 20, of Surry County.

– Dillan Ryan Montgomery, 20, of Surry County to Zoraida Aguilar Palacious, 21, of Surry County.

– Jose Manuel Reyes Juarez, 38, of Surry County to Yesenia Garcia Sebastion, 49, of Surry County.