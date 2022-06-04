Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

•Christopher Evan Crouse, age 33, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to manufacture, sell & deliver schedule II controlled substances;

•Junior Allen Jones, age 41, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

•Kevin Wayne McMillian, age 46, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

•Cynthia Nichole Glass, age 34, a white female is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.