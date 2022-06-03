Flat Rock’s name May Students of the Month

In remembrance of members of the armed forces who have fallen in service to the country, a grateful nation observes Memorial Day on the final Monday of May.

One Elkin resident and army veteran has taken extra steps to honor the fallen, having taken two Flights of Honor to Washington, D.C.

The Flights of Honor have been taking veterans on trips to see the memorials placed in their honor in the nation’s capitol since 2005. Originally the plan for Honor Flights was to get World War II veterans to the capital to see the new WWII memorial; now, that focus has expanded.

Elkin resident and retired Master Sergeant Paul Rusk, United States Air Force, was fortunate to go on two of the flights, first as a guardian and later as the honoree. The recent trip in April had roughly 90 people on it, totaling the veterans, guardians, and medical personnel.

A rainbow water cannon salute sent the flight on its way from Piedmont International Airport in Greensboro and welcomed the veterans at Reagan National upon their arrival. No strangers to a regimented schedule, veterans boarded four busses and barnstormed the memorials in short order.

The veterans’ caravan drove to visit the Iwo Jima memorial on route to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Its distinctive design rises from the area surrounding it and creates quite an impression for those approaching from either direction.

“As the aircraft goes up – that’s the bomb burst,” he educated. The steel arcs in the sky evoke the ‘bomb bust’ maneuver of the Air Force Thunderbirds. However only three arcs are show, the missing fourth arc symbolized the “missing man” formation used in Air Force flyovers, especially poignant on this weekend.

He was particularly impressed with their visit to the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. They watched the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the changing of the guard. “I found significance in the weapon being on the opposite side of the solider is to keep intruders away from the tomb.”

For him, the Old Guard signified much about service, Rusk said that their high code of personal conduct and exacting standards set them apart, not just that “you can shave in the shine of their shoes.”

“The guys and gals of the old guard, they are great,” he reflected. The changing face of the military now means that there have been five women to earn the Tomb Guard Identification Badge of nearly 700 earned.

“They have women, because there was a lady who was doing the changing.” More roles have opened for women in what had been traditionally restricted combat roles, the Old Guard are an active unit. To think the women are any less capable though is folly, as he warns, “We have lady rangers they are just tough – dynamite comes in small packages you know.”

Rusk found on the Vietnam Memorial Wall his late first wife’s brother. “I knew he had done it, and I had found his name on the travelling wall, so I knew it was there, I just had to find it here. One of the volunteers at the wall, since I could not get down and do the rubbing, she did it for me.”

“Those are true heroes, those that are on the wall, and on Memorial Day we remember those heroes.”

Of the confusion many Americans have over Veterans versus Memorial Day, he offered, “Veterans Day is for all vets, regardless of if they are breathing or not; and Memorial Day is for the true heroes who are at Arlington and the national cemeteries scattered around the nation, and in private cemeteries.”

To memorialize the brave fallen soldiers, the United States erected memorials on the National Mall, with World War II being the last to open in 2004. On his recent visit, the veterans approached the memorial from the Pacific side, whereas when Rusk was the guardian, his group approached on a cold rainy November day from the European side.

On that day, “We had brass pouring out of the Pentagon to come over and commingle with the vets, they had all sorts of braids on their uniforms and scrambled eggs,” he said using a colloquial for the embellished designs of officers’ caps.

To have officers of different branches come down to visit with the vets meant a lot to the visitors.“It was good to see it, we had enlisted ranks through admirals and generals.”

Honor Flights were meant for those World War II vets in the first place, to get them to Washington, D.C., to see the memorial to their brave sacrifice, and those who did not return from that great conflict – before it is too late.

Of the three veterans under his charge he said, “As nasty of that weather was, I did not hear one word of complaint out of none of them. I figure that was a piece of cake compared to what they went through in WWII. My dad was Normandy and Battle of the Bulge, but we could never get him to talk about it. The WWII vets just didn’t, they saw some horrific (stuff).”

No stranger to the horrors of conflict himself, Rusk said of his time in Southeast Asia that there was barbarism on both sides and things happened no one wants to repeat. “There was crap that went on in the jungles on both sides. We tried to fight a guerilla war like we fought WWII, you can’t do that.”

He is grateful that attitudes have change in recent years and the perception and reception of Vietnam era veterans has changed, “from baby killers to heroes.”

After a term of service of 22 years and 22 days, August 1957 – August 1979, Master Sergeant Rusk called it a career when one last assignment to Berlin conflicted with the best interests of his family.

He encourages young people to consider the military and offers that the Air Force and Navy offer the best skills training for a non-combat role post military. In Army, he noted, you drill for ground combat; on a ship, the daily maintenance of the vessel translates directly to electrical or technical savvy much more easily than marksmanship.

He added with a chuckle, “It’s true you can ‘Join the Navy, and see the world,” and get a GI Bill. It’s great, as long as people aren’t shooting at you.”