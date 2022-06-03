Flat Rock’s name May Students of the Month

May Students of the Month at Flat Rock Elementary School are, from left, top to bottom, Trinity Ann Waller, Elise Osborne, Kezia Golding, Layla Watts, Chandler Cosby, Autumn Nance, Owen Daughenbaugh, Chelsey Brown, Elijah Marrero, Abbie Trent, Logan Poindexter, Charles Wilson, Brian Gammons , and Cynciere White. (Submitted photo)

Flat Rock Elementary School has chosen 14 students at the school as Students of the Month for May.

The school selects a different character trait each month to emphasize, then rewards students who have best exemplified the trait. May’s trait was being communicative.

“We want to recognize our Dragons for being good listeners and being able to communicate well with their teachers and peers,” school leaders said.