PTK Honor Society raising funds for children in Ukraine

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Society at Surry Community College is holding a fundraiser to help the children of Ukraine. The PTK chapter established the fundraiser through Save the Children, a global organization devoted to serving children’s needs and securing their rights. They have set a $1,000 goal for the fundraiser. Those interested in donating can go to bit.ly/PTKUkraine. (Submitted photo)

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Society at Surry Community College is holding a fundraiser to help the children of Ukraine.

The PTK chapter established the fundraiser through Save the Children, a global organization devoted to serving children’s needs and securing their rights. They have set a $1,000 goal for the fundraiser.

“The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College is gravely concerned for children in Ukraine who are caught in the middle of armed conflict,” said Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor Dr. Kathleen Fowler. “Their right to survival, protection and education is under immediate threat. Our chapter is raising funds to provide food, water, medical assistance, and education for the children in war-torn Ukraine.”

PTK’s local fundraising flyer stated, “Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society that strives to aid the local and global community by participating in a wide variety of service projects. Surry Community College’s chapter, Alpha Xi Tau, has decided to hold a fundraiser to help the children of Ukraine. By donating to this fundraiser, you’ll be helping provide life-saving care to children fighting for their lives in the Ukrainian conflict. If you’re able to, we ask that you please donate to the cause.”

Those interested in donating can go to bit.ly/PTKUkraine.All donations are tax-deductible, and nothing is kept by the PTK chapter. All proceeds will go directly to Save the Children of Ukraine.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors, Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu and Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa or go to www.ptk.org.