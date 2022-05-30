Westfield Elementary students make seed balls

Westfield Elementary School students pose for a photo while holding the seed balls they made. (Submitted photo)

Westfield Elementary School students recently had fun making seed balls.

The students molded clay into a small bowl and put soil inside. Then they poured a seed packet into their soil and added a small amount of water. They formed the clay into a ball, rolled it in some soil and then took them home to throw them wherever they wanted their their flowers to appear.

Once it rains and the sun shines their clay will explode and flowers.