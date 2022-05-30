SCC offering Bookkeeping Certificate |

Surry Community College is offering a certificate in bookkeeping that can be earned in two semesters. The new certificate is part of the accounting and finance program. For more information contact Dr. Dawn Hawks at 336-386-3363 or worleyc@surry.edu. (Illustration by Surry Community College)

Surry Community College is offering a certificate in bookkeeping that can be earned in two semesters. The program certificate also works as a pathway toward completing a diploma or degree. All the classes are offered online.

The new certificate is part of the Accounting and Finance program. It consists of four classes totaling 13 credit hours: ACC-120 Principles of Financial Accounting, CTS-130 Spreadsheet I, ACC-121 Principles of Managerial Accounting and ACC-150 Accounting Software Applications.

When a student completes the certificate, those credit hours can then go toward the completion of a diploma in Accounting and finance. Upon earning a diploma, these credit hours will count toward an associate degree.

Lead Instructor of Business Administration, Accounting and Management Information Systems, Dr. Dawn Hawks, said “Students enrolled in Accounting and finance will have the option to receive a new certificate, known as a Bookkeeping Certificate. This certificate will aid in strengthening marketability skills for students who desire employment in the accounting field. The certificate is also designed for working professionals who are seeking to add a credential to their current skill set. Classes for this certificate are offered fully online and face-to-face.”

Anyone with questions about the program may contact Hawks at 336-386-3363 or worleyc@surry.edu. For help with college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.