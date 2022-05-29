Surry County divorces

May 29, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Daniel Ray George and Catherine Leigh Luffman; granted on May 23.

– Thomas Wayne Mikels and Angela Weavil Mikels; granted on May 19.

– Robert Kevin Flippin and Sheila Kay Goins; granted on May 19.

– Christopher Gunter and Anna Hayes; granted on May 19.

– Douglas Lee Coble and Sherri Beth Coble; granted on May 19.

– Ronald Edward Hawks and Dawn Canipe Hawks; granted on May 19.

– Steven Woods and Nicole Woods; granted on May 19.

– Corrie McLain and Jessica P. McLain; granted on May 19.

– Samantha Jo Wall and Craig Junior Easter; granted on May 19.

– Kevin Ratermann and Jeannie Mae Raterman; granted on May 19.

– Sherry Burcham Southern and Rockie Lee Southern; granted on May 19.

– Susan Abbigail Endriga Cox and Garrett Leon Cox; granted on May 19.

– Ricky I. Holsclaw and Ashley L. Holsclaw; granted on May 19.

– Jose Luis Rodriguez Contreras and Lidia Antunez Grande; granted on May 19.

– Gavin Richard Hale and Kimberly Sue Hale; granted on May 19.

– Halston Levi Summers and Sarah Louise Summers; granted on May 19.