Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael David Haulsey, 42, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny and robbery with a dangerous weapon;

• Charles Zackery Floyd, 31, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of larceny;

• Brandon Michael Foster, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Kimberly Marie Allen, 40, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.