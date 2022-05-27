Flat Rocks holds typing competition

May 27, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

From left are student typists Ryleigh Bassett, Danielle Stevens, Kaley Pruitt and Chuck Wilson. (Submitted photo)

Earlier in May, Flat Rock Elementary’s fourth and fifth graders had an End of the Year Typing Competition.

With all of the typing lessons and all the fun typing games they completed during the school year, each student put their typing skills to the test, being scored on words per mintue as well as accuracy.

Fifth grader Chuck Wilson took the top spot recording 44 words per minute with 97% accuracy. Fourth grader Danielle Stevens was second at 39 words per minute with 96% accuracy while fourth grader Ryleigh Badgett was next at 28 words per minute with 99% accuracy.

Being crowned champion allows Chuck Wilson to move on to compete against the winner at Franklin Elementary School.