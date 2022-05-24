Mountain Park students place in art contest

“The Farmhouse” by Gage Bell won the Superintendent’s Choice Award.

“Jelly Ocean” by Syler Bryant took third place in its category.

“The Design” by Shiloh Price was a second-place finisher in its category.

“Eye of the Dragon” by Raygan Shores took first in its category.

On May 5, Surry County Schools held its Annual Superintendent’s Art Contest at the Surry Community College Viticulture Center. Students in grades K-12 created pieces of artwork that could potentially be displayed outside Dr. Travis Reeve’s office.

Mountain Park Elementary School saw its students enter 14 pieces of artwork recently in the annual Superintendent’s Art Contest at the Surry Community College Viticulture Center in Dobson. Four of the entries earned honors at the show.

“The Farmhouse” by Gage Bell, in third grade, won the Superintendent’s choice award, the sole winner from all kindergarten through twelfth-grade entries.

Raygan Shores, in fourth grade, won first place for “Eye of the Dragon;” Shiloh Price won a second place award for “The Design;” and Syler Bryant won a third place prize for “Jelly Ocean!”