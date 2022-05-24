Mountain Park students place in art contest

A container, pot or tube of portulaca

The unusual and colorful portulaca, which is also known as cactus rose, desert rose, rose moss and cactus flower, features colors of red, yellow, pink, orange, tan, wine and white. The plants are small and will sprawl over the sides of their containers and you can plant them close together. They are sun-loving plants and absorb plenty of sunlight each day. On cloudy and rainy days, not many of them will bloom. Different flowers bloom each morning for a varied display of colors. For the portulaca, you can use cactus medium instead of fine potting medium. Feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food each month and water them when rain is not in the forecast for several days. My Northampton County grandma always had a tub of rose moss on her front porch that bloomed all summer long.

The Irish potato row may have new potatoes

The Irish potato row or bed should now have plenty of lush green foliage and also some white blooms which may signal that there are some new potatoes under the vines at the bottom of the hills. Do not disturb the hills, but scratch around and harvest one or two from several hills. Don’t peel them but place in a pot and cover with water. Boil until you can stick a fork through them. Add salt, pepper and half stick light margarine. Serve with a bowl of green beans.

Strawberry harvest still in progress

The strawberry harvest in Surry County still has about two weeks remaining. There is time to harvest a few gallons of fresh strawberries to freeze for winter enjoyment. Don’t allow the season to pass by without freezing some strawberries. You can pick your own or purchase them already picked if you call ahead. Ready-picked costs about a dollar more per gallon. They are defiantly worth the time and effort.

Strawberries: ingredients of this crumble

For this recipe you will need one quart of fresh strawberries, capped and cut into quarters and coated with three-fourths cup sugar and one-fourth cup plain flour. Stir together and pour into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking dish or pan sprayed with Pam bakers spray. Mix the plain flour and one cup sugar and one stick of light margarine. Beat mixture until it is crumbly. Add one-fourth cup milk and a teaspoon of strawberry flavoring. Mix with a large spoon and spread over the strawberry mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, covering the baking dish or pan with a layer of aluminum foil. Remove foil after 30 minutes and bake until the crumbs are light brown. This recipe makes six servings.

Warm days and nights pave way for tomatoes

With days and nights beginning to warm up, a row of tomato plants can be safely set out. They will thrive in the warm May temperatures. When you purchase tomato plants, buy those that do not have blooms on them or that have very long stems, and please do not buy plants with green tomatoes already on them, they are born losers and have been pampered and already produced. Buy strong, healthy plants with olive green stems that will adapt well to your garden soil. Choose from proven varities such as Big Boy, Better Boy, Early Girl, Rutgers, Marglobe, Homestead, Mountain Pride, Celebrity, Parks Whopper, Beefsteak, Beefy Boy, Mortgage Lifter and Pink Girl. Use great organic plant foods like Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and Dr. Earth tomato food and Alaska Fish Emulsion. Add a handful of calcium carbonate (powdered lime) to each tomato plant to prevent blossom end rot as the plants develop. Set plants about 18 to 24 inches apart in a 5- or 6-inch deep furrow and hill up soil on both sides of the row. About every three weeks, side dress the tomato plants with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food. Apply a handful in the furrow when setting out individual tomato plants. You can also give tomato food with enriched calcium to prevent blossom end rot.

Starting warm weather vegetables

We are reaching further in the month of May and the days and nights are getting warmer and soil temperatures are getting ideal for planting and sowing warm weather vegetables. The risk of frost has passed and warm weather is consistent. Any vegetable related to warm temperatures can now be planted in the spring garden plot.

American history in a bee balm plant

The American bee balm is an important part of early American history that lives today in the form of the American bee balm plant. You can purchase open at most nurseries and garden departments. Buy a larger container to transplant it in a bag of fine potting medium because it will grow quickly in the warm weather of late spring. Some have pink blooms and the taller varities have lavender blooms. Birds will love their seeds and tea can be made from the leaves.

The front porch on a spring morning

The front porch on a spring morning with a piece of toast and a cup of coffee is a great way to start a day. The aroma of sweet honeysuckles and the first annuals of summer getting ready to bloom and trees greening up for a long summer. The birds are plenty active at the feeder and the birdbath and also searching for nesting materials. The sun warms up the Carolina blue sky. It is a great privilege to breathe in that fresh air of spring. Is there anything as rare and wonderful as a warm, sunny spring morning?

Planting a row or bed of cucumbers

Cucumbers love warm nights and also warm May soil to get them off to a good start. They perform well in beds or rows. You can choose from many varities. Choose from Ashley, Long Green, Straight Eight, Boston Pickler, Eureka, Goliath, Sweet Slice, Summer Dance, Muncher, Marketmore, Diva, Poinsett 76, Bush Pickler and Armenian. Most cucumber varities will produce a harvest in 60 to 70 days. Its a good idea to plant a row or bed now and another row or bed in about two weeks from now to extend your harvest. Sow cucumber seed in a furrow about four inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow. Sow four seeds per hill about a foot apart. Cover the seeds with another layer of peat moss or Black Kow composted cow manure and then an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down soil on top of hill for good soil contact. When seeds sprout, they develop two leaves. Thin the plants to two per hill. Feed by side dressing every two weeks with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Keep soil hilled up on both sides of the row after feeding. Water with water wand in spray mode each week if no rain is in the forecast.

Planting hills of summer squash

A row or beds of summer squash will produce a harvest in 50 to 60 days. Squash will produce a large harvest in a short period of time. We like to can plenty of them because in winter they make great sonkers as well as casseroles and squash fritters. You can choose from the straight neck or crookneck varities. We prefer the straight necks because they have smaller and less seed and are more suitable for canning. Another factor is they don’t have as much moisture in them as crooknecks and they are also much meatier which makes them ideal for sonkers. In squash varities, you can choose from yellow crookneck, Early Prolific Straight neck, Saffron Straight neck or Enterprise Straight neck. Plant squash in a furrow about four inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow and sow seed on top of the peat moss. Sow four seeds per hill about a foot-and-a-half apart. Cover seed with another layer of peat moss and an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill soil up on each side of the row and tamp the soil on top of the hill down for good soil contact. When the squash plants develop two leaves, thin them to two plants per hill. Apply Plant-Tone or Garden-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of the row and hill up soil to cover the plant food. Water each week with the water wand on spray mode if no rain is in the forecast.

Hoe hoe hoedown

-“Last minute prayer.” The cruise ship was sinking and the captain shouted, “Does anybody on board know how to pray?” A minister on board said, “I do.” “Good,” said the captain, “You start praying, the rest of us will put on life jackets. We are one jacket short.”

-“May I have this dance?” A clumsy and rather awkward high school freshman finally got up enough nerve to ask a cute girl to prom. “I never dance with children,” said the cute snob. The freshman gave her a critical look and said, “Please forgive me, I did not realize you were pregnant.”

-“Getting your act together.” Patient: “Doctor, I’m worried, I think I’m a curtain.” Doctor: “Stop worrying, pull yourself together.”