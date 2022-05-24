Rockford Elementary names Bus Driver of the Year

Assistant Principal Martha Arrington, left, and Rockford Elementary School Bus Driver of the Year Kathie Scott pose for a photo. (Submitted photo)

Rockford Elementary has chosen Kathie Scott as the 2021-2022 Bus Driver of the Year.

“In addition to driving a bus, ‘Ms. Kathie’ also serves as our lead custodian,” school officials said. “Kathie has developed positive relationships with the students, parents, staff, and the community. A staff member said, ‘She is always smiling, positive, and willing to help at all times.’

“Kathie is a dedicated employee, and her number one priority is the safety of all students. Rockford Elementary Schools is fortunate to have Kathie Scott as a Gator, bus driver, and lead custodian.”