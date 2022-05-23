Flat Rock Elementary recognizes Employee of the Month

Surry County Schools April Employee of The Month Sarah Niten with Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. (Submitted photo)

Surry County Schools named Sarah Niten as employee of the month for April.

“Sarah has been a loyal custodian at Flat Rock for six years,” school officials said of the honor. “She has been an employee of Surry County Schools for 29 years. She exemplifies unwavering dedication to her school staff and students every day. We appreciate her continuous service and look forward to working with her for many years to come.”