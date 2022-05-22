Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Andrew Wilson Hatcher, 28, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Jamia Chanel Tunstalle, 25, of Surry County.

– David Lee Dowell, 34, of Surry County to Laurie Anne Beeson, 55, of Surry County.

– Dalton Gray Payne, 23, of Surry County to Hannah Faye Roberts, 22, of Surry County.

– Daniel Simon, 76, of Surry County to Martha Gray Harrelson, 71, of Surry County.

– Wade Blakley Sutphin, 62, of Surry County to Annette Jane Handy, 63, of Surry County.

– Johnathan Logan Mabe, 26, of Surry County to Sabryna Lynn Wall, 23, of Surry County.

– Jodie Leon Stanley, 22, of Surry County to Hannah Lillian Shore, 23, of Surry County.

– Wilson Jesus Serrano, 35, of Surry County to Tamika Suarez, 37, of Surry County.

– Jose Luis Rodriguez Martinez, 42, of Surry County to Nytcyvette Matos Hernandez, 50, of Surry County.

– Christopher Dale Arnder, 45, of Wilkes County to Amber Delight Golding, 38, of Carroll County.