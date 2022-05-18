Surry Online Magnet School holds first induction ceremony

May 18, 2022 Mount Airy News

The Surry Online Chapter of the National Honor Society inductees are, from left, Natalie-Ann Danley, Kalei Mauldin, Madison Nixon, Sydney Tucker, and Macy Whittington.

The Surry Online Chapter of the National Honor Society of Surry Online Magnet School held its first induction ceremony recently. The students selected by the by the school’s faculty council as the first members to be inducted based on their merits relative to the four pillars of the society — scholarship, service, leadership, and character — are seniors Natalie-Ann Danley, Kalei Mauldin, Madison Nixon, Sydney Tucker, and junior Macy Whittington.

In attendance for the ceremony were the families of the inductees, staff of Surry Online Magnet School, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Via, and board of education members Dr. Terri Mosley and Melissa Atkinson.