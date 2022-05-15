Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Carlos Ignacio Padron Garcia, 25, of Surry County to Maria Del Rusario Saucedo-Mederos, 31, of Surry County.

– Steven Hunter Smith, 22, of Surry County to Tristian Abigail Beck, 22, of Surry County.

– John Kevin Pack Jr., 26, of Surry County to Lindsey Ruth Trotter, 23, of Washington County, Virginia.

– Tanner Martyn Jackson, 22, of Surry County to Abigail Rose Stroud, 23, of Surry County.

– Timothy James Knuutila, 24, of Gaston County to Greta Renee East, 22, of Surry County.

– Samuel Mark Kearns, 22, of Surry County to Cassidy Kay Maxwell, 19, of Surry County.

– Jesse Leon Caldwell, 37, of Surry County to Diana Priscila Escobedo-Santillan, 25, of Surry County.

– Jose Candido Rojas-Laja, 26, of Surry County to Sofia Delfin, 25, of Surry County.

– Christian Miles Spake, 27, of Surry County to Nina Savannah Johnson, 27, of Surry County.

– John David Penley, 27, of Surry County to Kayla Rochelle Dickens, 31, of Surry County.

– Cristan Jade Zdanski, 59, of Surry County to Sarah Frances Jackson, 52, of Surry County.

– Jonathan Brady Pell, 19, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Abigail McKinley Bowman, 20, of Patrick County.

– Chase Matthew Jones, 24, of Yadkin County to Anna Leigh Culler, 26, of Surry County.

– Zackery Len Weddle, 28, of Surry County to Cassie Lezlee Barker, 23, of Surry County.

– Raymond Joel Salazar, 26, of Surry County to Emeli Garcia Romero, 22, of Surry County.

– Anthony Chad White, 51, of Surry County to Rebecca Lynn Branson, 55, of Surry County.

– Joel Sherman Freeman, 45, of Forsyth County to Dena Danay Oneal, 43, of Surry County.

– Jeremy Dwayne Morton Jr., 24, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Hayley Lucinda Martin, 21, of Surry County.