Surry County Most Wanted

Hensley

<p>Bullins</p>

Bullins

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Roscoe Benjamin Hensley, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon;

• Samantha Harrison Bullins, 50, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of cocaine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jimmie Wayne Vernon, 51, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of larceny and four counts of receiving stolen goods;

• Tina Marie Hale, 41, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.