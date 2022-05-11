SCC students achieve perfect pass rate

May 11, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Surry Community College’s Law Enforcement Training program recently achieved a 100% pass rate for first-time test takers for the Basic RADAR course and exam. The class consisted of 14 students from six agencies.

Surry Community College’s Law Enforcement Training program recently achieved a 100% pass rate for first-time test takers for the Basic RADAR course and exam.

The Radar Operator Certification Course is a 40-hour commission-mandated course governed by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The class consisted of 14 students from six agencies. Agencies that received training include the Mount Airy, Dobson, and Elkin police departments, along with the Yadkinville and Winston-Salem police departments and the and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

“Surry Community College strives every day to meet the training needs of our front line first responders in every effort to make Surry, Yadkin, and surrounding counties a safer place to live, work and play. This training is just one in a series of community service training provided by the excellent instructional staff at SCC. We are proud of our students and our instructional staff,” said Jim McHone, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training.

For more information on Surry’s law enforcement programs and course offerings, contact McHone at 336-386-3292 or mchonej@surry.edu. Follow the program on Facebook @surryblet.