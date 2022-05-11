SCC students achieve perfect pass rate

September 03, 2023
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Tanya Frances Forest and Joshua R. Forest to Jake Alexander Easter; 1.82 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Michael W. Gilley to Douglas Wayne Marion and Karen Montgomery Marion; 9.85 acres Saddle Mountain Trail Bryan; $150.
– Devotion, LLC to Douglas Wayne Marion and Karen Montgomery Marion; tract one 451.56 acres PB 24 185-186 and tract two 83.05 acres Reynolds Road; $941.
– Hedge Farm, LLC to Timothy A. Mellon and Leona K. Turner; 10.461 acres PB 43 64 Pilot; $0.
– Karen Denise Utt and Cindy Hamm to Cindy Hamm, Tommy Cives Hamm Jr., Tommy Junior Hamm, and Travis Lee Hamm; lot 1 PB 31 23 Mount Airy; $0.
– Jodi Lynne Haynes to Gregory Blake Gunnell; 0.966 acres PB 37 186; $0.
– Cindy Hamm and Tommy C. Hamm Jr. to Karen Denise Utt; two tracts PB 38 66; $0.
– Montgomery Business Enterprises, LLC to Redoak Development, LLC; lot 2 PB 14 91 Mount Airy; $700.
– Philip W. Gift and Heather J. Gift to Denny Scott Coe; 7.18 acres tract five Rockford; $80.
– Brian T. O’Neal, Jeni W. O’Neal, Timothy S. O’Neal, John M. O’Neal, Liv S. O’Neal, Andrew K. O’Neal, and Suzanne R. O’Neal to Anne’s Hundred Acre Wood, LLC; tract one tract and tract two 1.08 acres and tract three 11 1/2 acres; $0.
– Charla Caudle Haley and Kyle Ryan Caudle to Samuel King Waters and Janet Carosella; 0.2 acres Mitchell Street; $450.
– Michael J. Pack and Kimberly M. Pack to Patricia Sanderson; condominium deed unit 13B Greenhill Condominiums bk1 83-84 Mount Airy; $480.
– Douglas A. Martin and Linda G. Martin to Richard S. Warfford and Elizabeth Ann Warfford; 8.60 acres PB 43 77 Shoals; $60.
– Derek Brooks and Leighanne Brooks to Jamie F. Caudill; tract; $12.
– Jenni Faulk and Brian Faulk to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, Inc.; quitclaim deed 1.13 acres Elkin; $0.
– Elkin Valley Baptist Church, Inc., David Hutchens, Rebecca Durham, and Harold K. Kubecki to James W. Partin; 1.13 acres Elkin; $60.
– Steven Quesinberry to Mark Stemmer and Jean Stemmer; lot 14 Westwood II PB 6 106 Mount Airy; $250.
– J & E Properties of NC, LLC to Tommy Darrell Ives and Angela Eichorn; 1.224 acres tract two and 1.127 acres tract three Lillian T. Cooke Estate PB 16 129 339 Jessup Grove Church Road Pilot Mountain Westfield; $80.
– Surry County and County of Surry to Department of Transportation State of North Carolina; Deed for Highway Right of Way Bridge #850015 on SR 1315 Bryan; $20.
– The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc. to State of North Carolina Department of Transportation; deed for highway right of way SR 1315 over Mitchell River Bryan; $24.
– Martha W. Swindell to Robert Jackson Ramsay; lot 3 E. L. Byrd property PB 4 177 Elkin; $360.
– Harris Baloch and Rohma Baloch to Adam Jones; lot 116 Byerly and Banner development PB 1 74; $309.
– Lonnie R. Bateman to Kenneth Lee Sapp and Emily Makensie Sapp; tract one 4.44 acres tract six and tract two tract; $56.
– Leigh Anne Barneycastle and Charles Stanford Barneycastle to Ian George Tait; 0.244 acres; $360.
– Caroline Lee Mills Merz, Gene Merz, Tracy Renee Mills Motes, Kyle Motes, and Rodney Mills to Amber Taylor and Derrick Wright; tract Mount Airy; $442.
– Ricky L. Collins, Teresa Ann Draughn Collins, Tony L. Burcham, Melissa Sue Draughn Burcham, Jimmy G. Fallin, and Terrie Draughn Fallin to Antonio Talavera Rosas and Guillermina Guardian Romero; .99 acres; $238.
– Dawn E. Crutchfield to Michael L. Harrison and Jessica L. Harrison; lots 4 and 5 section 1 Oakwood Estates PB 6 132 Stewarts Creek; $360.
– Fred Caldwell Pruett and Terrie Edwards Pruett to Surry Endeavor, LLC; tract one 0.46 acres tract two 0.462 acres Mount Airy; $198.
– Janet H. Draughn to Justin Ward and Brianna Speas; tract one portion of lot 4 and tract two 0.337 acres portion of lot 4 D. S. Hodge property Mount Airy; $500.
– Justin F. Segrest and Heather H. Segrest to John Pynakker; 1.023 acres Mount Airy; $816.
– Richard J. Banten Jr. and Dawn G. Banten to Surry Endeavor, LLC; lots 3-5 Love’s Farm subdivision PB 22 126 Westfield; $1,260.
– Jimmie Clayton Combs Jr. and Peggy Stanley Combs; James Benjamin Gann Jr. and Amanda Elizabeth Childress Gann; two tracts PB 43 32 96 E 213; $0.
– Stephen L. Cox and Judy J. Cox to Stephen L. Cox, Judy J. Cox, Miranda C. Marion, and Jennifer L. Cox; 8.66 acres portion of tract one Charlie Webster Moser Estate PB 11 8; $0.
– Estate of Dolly Grayson Cockerham, Vickie Cockerham Lowe, Dolly Grayson Cockerham, Aubrey C. Lowe, Joseph Bryan Cockerham, Tracy Cockerham, Phillip D. Harrison, and Amy L. Harrison to Shawn Maldon; lot 8 Fisher Creek development PB 15 61 Eldora Estate of Dolly Grayson Cockerham; $10.
– Sandra Thompson and Brian Thompson to Billy Wayne Thompson; 1.101 acres lot 1 PB 40 78 Rockford; $108.
– Billy Wayne Thompson and Brian Mckinley Thompson to Sandra Thompson and Brian Thompson; 1.22 acres Dobson.
– Billy Wayne Thompson and Brian Mckinley Thompson to Sandra Thompson and Brian Thompson; 1.101 acres lot 1 PB 40 78 Rockford; $1.
– William Gregory Scott, Holly Scott, Andrew Reid Scott, and Christopher Jackson Scott to Christine Martin; lot 42 Indian Springs development PB 4 142; $570.
– Teresa H. Gillespie to Charlene Vazquez Deaver and Luis Vazquez; tract one tract and tract two lot 86 PB 1 162 Mount Airy; $436.
– Christy Anne Bledsoe to Joshua Young Graham; tract .617 acres and tract two tract 160 Williamson Avenue Mount Airy; $456.
– Matthew Harold Cooper and Lauren Danielle Marshall Cooper to Brittany Leann Dixon Johnson; 18.58 acres tract four and 1.6 acres tract five PB 32 89 Westfield; $740.
– Henry Calvin Barneycastle, Nancy H. Barneycastle, Kimberly Freeman, and Roger Mark Freeman to Kimberly Freeman and Roger Mark Freeman; tracts Rockford; $0.
– Kimberly Freeman and Roger Mark Freeman to Henry Calvin Barneycastle and Nancy H. Barneycastle; tracts Rockford; $0.
– Destinee Nikita Sha Cook to Richard Anthony Garcia Jr. and Ashley Lorraine Garcia; 7/10 acres Elkin; $440.
– Cindy Hamm and Tommy C. Hamm Jr. to Karen Denise Utt; two tracts PB 38 66; $0.
– Estate of Robert Lee Woods, Donna J. Bedsaul, Robert Lee Woods, Pamela Jefferson, and Wayne Wright Jefferson to Surry Endeavor, LLC; 0.58 acres Mount Airy Estate of Robert Lee Woods file 23 E 559; $105.
– Donnie Ryan Ogle and Melissa A. Ogle to Michael Ward and Dalila Ward Lopez; lot 22 Woodbury subdivision section one PB 11 108 Mount Airy; $580.
– Jessica Lynn Martin and Ronald Gene Martin to Old Banner Properties, LLC; tracts Mount Airy; $120.
– Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Kaye B. Carpenter and John Lynwood Carpenter; 2.05 acres; $250.
– Troy Lee Bryant to Nathan Ronie Reynolds and Erica Marie Reynolds; 5.549 acres PB 22 52 Long Hill; $70.
– Joe B. Guyer and Gilvin Harold Guyer to Robert V. Guyer and Gilvin Harold Guyer; three tracts Elkin; $180.
– Dallas Leon Hall to JDP Zephyr, LLC; 1.55 acres Mount Airy; $12.
– Eric Kyle Ward and Carrie Ann Ward to Stanley Bryant Lawrence; two tracts Marsh; $240.
– Richard J. Banten Jr. to Dawn G. Banten to Surry Endeavor, LLC; lots 1 and 2 Love’s Farm subdivision PB 22 126 Westfield; $0.
– Wayne H. Baker to Christian M. Shinault and Hayley L. Shinault; 11.791 acres Shoals; $160.
– Joseph Mason Wilkins and Amanda Wilkins to Madison Arrowood and Taylor Arrington; lot 27 Melton Meadows section 1 PB 18 21 Bryan; $264.
– J & E Properties of NC, LLC to Barry Mitchell Stephens and Terri Leigh Stephens; 20.486 acres PB 43 45 197 Piney Branch Lane Pilot Mountain South Westfield; $704.
– Thomas Norwood Selby Jr. and Rachel Cole Selby; CEL Investments, LLC; 25,620 sq ft lot 2 PB 7 117 Dobson; $330.
– Paul Charles Moore Jr., Katidra Denise Moore, Paulette Moore, Charles Bradley Moore, Jonathon Leon Moore, and Katherine N. Moore to Johnny Moore; tract Mount Airy; $0.