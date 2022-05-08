Surry County Most Wanted

May 8, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Terry Lee Bramlett, 48, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Michael Ray Norman, 51, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of communicating threats and driving while license revoked;

• Jesse Lee Poindexter, 39, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired;

• Ann Utt Martin, 51, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony interfere with electronic monitoring equipment.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.