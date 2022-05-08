Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Justin Glenn Wright, 33, of Surry County to Amanda Dawn Brindle, 40, of Surry County.

– Clayton Elliot Keeton, 22, of Surry County to Abigail Leah Hicks, 21, of Surry County.

– Joel Jonathan Lange, 29, of Arlington County, Virginia, to Andrea May Miller, 28, of Arlington County.

– Mahlon Davis Matthews, 29, of Forsyth County to Christine Taylor Holt, 27, of Forsyth County.

– Ethan Lewis Baker, 26, of Wilkes County to Tiffany Marie Earley, 27, of Surry County.

– Christian Edmond Flippen, 20, of Surry County to Kassidy Lee Dollyhite, 19, of Surry County.

– Lewis Michael Manning Jr., 80, of Surry County to Shirley Rowena Marshall, 81, of Surry County.

– Isaiah Daniel Cave, 19, of Surry County to Rachel Morgan Ring, 21, of Surry County.

– Rylee Winston Jenkins, 19, of Surry County to Katie Leann Golding, 18, of Surry County.

– Austin Robert Jessup, 25, of Surry County to Laken Grace Bowman, 25, of Surry County.