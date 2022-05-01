In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Roger’s Knitting, Inc. to Timothy Gravely and Courtney Blackburn; 1 acre tract three Mount Airy; $40.
– Carl A. Youngquist and Sandy C. Youngquist to Michael Auburn Staples; 0.963 acres Elkin; $24.
– Jason Robert Mitchell, James Monroe Mitchell, Tracie Mitchell Fulcher, Tracie Denae Mitchell and Martin Ennis Fulcher to Matthew Alexander Kunz and Samantha Simpson Kunz; 17.92 acres Eldora; $100.
– Estate of Rebekah Welborn Adams, Mark Anthony Adams, Amber Adams, Tara Adams Brinkley, David Brinkley, Katheryn J. Welborn and Rebekah Welborn Adams to Duncan C. Gaither and Tiffany D. Gaither; lot 8 section one Trotter Place Subdivision PB 10 93 estate of Rebekah Welborn Adams file 22 E 153; $420.
– Heath Thomas Miller, Anne Cathleen Miller and Anne Cathleen Komacek to The Ashton L. Puckett Revocable Special Needs Trust, Ashton L. Puckett Irrevocable Special Needs Trust and Brent W. Stephans; tract one 12.228 acres tract two 3.056 acres PB 33 193; $540.
– Alexander S. Leford, Ashley Bobbitt Ledford, James D. Ledford to Andrea Leos and Agustin Vazquez Castro; 63/100 Mount Airy; $234.
– Roger Vanhoy and Teresa Vanhoy to Patricia Lineberry; 10.342 acres Bryan; $0.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Daisy Enterprises, Inc.; lot 9 section 1 Crosswinds subdivision PB 11 121 Mount Airy; $30.
– Michael V. Marion and Tanda S. Marion to Michele Thomas Boyles, Bobby Joe Reed Jr. and Mackenzie Lauren Boyles; 2.46 acres lot 58 and 2.29 acres lot 59 and .75 acres lot 60 and .72 acres lot 61 and .72 acres lot 62 Millseat subdivision section 3 PB 20 47 Eldora; $170.
– Pate Brandon Cash Martin to Dylan Richards; tract Mount Airy; $276.
– Larry Dean Sumner, Danny William Sumner and April Dawn Sumner to Catlin Shane Sumner; tract one lot 9-10 and tract two lots 11-14 section H Johnstown PB 1 58 Mount Airy; $0.
– Zackery D. Puckett and Olivia B. Puckett to Andrew J. Shinault and Danielle P. Shinault; lot 11 Briarfield subdivision PB 9 91 Stewarts Creek; $338.
– Billy Paul Ballard and Peggy H. Ballard to Lissa Ann James; lot 2 PB 9 121 Bryan; $249.
– Carol N. Lowe to Brittany Norman and Thane Norman; tract Stewarts Creek; $400.
– Annabelle Johnson and Sandra Rogers to John Anderson Monk and Lisa McGreal Monk; 23.323 acres Westfield; $144.
– Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Daniel G. Griffith, David M. Smith and Paul M. McCraw to Sara Cook Throckmorton; 0.0370 acres Mount Airy; $10.
– Ingleside Development, LLC to Johnny Whitaker and Nancy K. Whitaker; 3.086 acres lots 10 and 11 subdivision of Ingleside Eddington Lane Pilot Mountain PB 40 179 Longhill; $260.
– Kingstone Investments, LLC to Veronica L. Pegram; 1.633 acres tract four PB 40 158 Pilot; $560.
– Melissa A. Willard, Jason T. Willard and Ronna Blevins Willard to Alexa Lynne Allen; tract; $310.
– Mary S. Marshall to Dana Ray Marshall; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Christopher Andrew Collins to Collins Family Farm, LLC; tract one 1.906 tract two 18.047 acres Bryan; $0.
– Darren P. Parker and Alma Melissa Murguz to Alma Melissa Murguz; 10.34 acres; $0.
– Guadalupe Castillo to Delma L. Beck and Ginger S. Beck; two tracts Mount Airy; $380.
– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, Barbara L. Hooks, W. Borden Hooks Jr., Stephanie Noonkester, Harry Leonard Noonkester and Gary Dean Noonkester to Lewis Junior Davis; quitclaim deed lot 16 Pine Ridge subdivision PB 7 13 off East Cleve St Stewarts Creek; $2.
– Cooks Farm Partners and Don R. George to Horace Lee Flowers III and Jessica Higgins Flowers; lot 14 Cooks Farm Partners PB 23 102; $90.
– Lewis Wayne Schumaker to Donald P. Schumaker; lots 5-8 White Pine Hills subdivision PB 6 72 Mount Airy; $0.
– Dillon Leighton Dollyhite and Linda Dollyhite to Melissa Dollyhite Hooker, Gregory Leighton Dollyhite and Sheila Dollyhite Cook; two tracts Westfield; $0.
– Julia A. Mclean and William H. Mclean III to Jonathan Hunter Seagraves; 0.415 acres lots 9-10 Cora J. Herring estate PB 1 106 Mount Airy; $156.
– Christopher Lee Radford, Christine Radford and Christine Draughn King to Cody E. Hiatt and Anna M. Poindexter; 5.321 acres lot 2 Countryside Court PB 14 154 Marsh; $164.
– Kellie Renea Bodenhamer Brown and Barry Bodenhamer to William Huckaby and Olivia Huckaby; tract twelve PB 7 77 118 Queen Street Pinnacle; $470.
– Ronald Michael Dravor Jr. to Austin Bodenhamer; 2.85 acres; $360.
– Cody Shane Hull to Cheyenne Nicole Rogers; 0.686 acres Mount Airy; $225.
– Linda H. Senter and G.C. Senter to Russell Cockerham; tract 499 Slate Road Mount Airy; $50.
– Heather Loots Williams, Chad Edward Williams, Eric Wesley Loots, Olga Khavjou, Kevin Charles Gams, Nicole Gams, Laura Louise Gams and Jennamarie Peterson to Jose Rodriguez Flores and Lilia Rodriguez; 24.00 acres Dobson; $290.
– Donna Westmoreland Collins, Timothy B. Collins, Vickie Paige Westmoreland and Myra Westmore;and Holt to Shoals United Methodist Church; 0.078 acres PB 40 177 Shoals; $0.
– Guadalupe Castillo to Yadira Aguilar; .125 acres block D Grave Heights subdivision PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $260.
– Carol N. Lowe to Darrell Adam Beamer and Tori McMillian Beamer; 4.935 acres tract one PB 40 87 Stewarts Creek; $32.
– Trustees of Way of Escape Ministries, Tim Davis, Wanda Davis, David Michael Nelson and Michael Nelson to BLJ Properties, LLC; lots 4-5 PB 21 151 Long Hill’ $120.
– LRS Holdings, LLC to David Carfora; five tracts; $842.