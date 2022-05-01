Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Wayne Douglas Bennett, 32, a white male wanted on a parole warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, felony larceny, felony braking and entering and driving while license revoked;

• Norma Griselda Ginez, 27, a Hispanic female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Brian Nathan Childress, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for 11 counts felony breaking into a coin/currency machine and seven counts of felony larceny;

• Timothy Norris Cox, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.