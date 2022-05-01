Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Thomas Lane Nester Jr., 28, of Wythe County, Virginia, to Maranda Alexandria Fisher, 27, of Wythe County.

– Freddie Ray Quesenberry, 54, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Kimberly Elaine Goad, 58, of Carroll County.

– Charles Dwight Atkins Jr., 67, of Surry County to Janice Marie French, 61, of Surry County.

– James Ray Hinson, 47, of Surry County to Krystle Michele Royal, 36, of Surry County.

– Jordan Scott Tincher, 25, of Radford, Virginia, to Caraline Jane Coughlin, 22, of Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

– Joseph Cody Felts, 34, of Surry County to Hannah Leigh Hemric, 27, of Surry County.

– Joseph Imani Hickman, 23, of Surry County to Natalie Brooke Kelly, 23, of Culpeper County.

– Benjamin Kemp Long, 32, of Surry County to Erika Shane Jackson, 31, of Surry County.

– Patrick Wayne Robinson, 40, of Surry County to Jennifer Diane Draughn, 31, of Mecklenbug County.